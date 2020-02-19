Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 1269 Vacancies for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts, Apply @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constables (Communication/ Messenger /Carpenter /UB) in Apro and Sub-Officer, Firemen & Emergency Rescuers in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.

Online applications are invited for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). Assam Police Constable Applications will be invited from 25 February 2020 and the last date of application is 14 March 2020. There will be no application fee

Recruitment rallies will be conducted in the districts of Assam for selection of candidates for appointment against the following number of vacant posts in the Pay Scale Rs. 14000-49,000/ (Pay Band II. Candidates can get all the information on SLRB Assam Recruitment through this article.

Notification Details

Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/CONST (APRO & FES) /2018/188

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 25 February 2020

– 25 February 2020 Last Date of Application – 14 March 2020

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Constable of Police (Communication) - 802 Posts

Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - 03 Posts

Constable of Police (Messenger) - 07 Posts

Constable of Police (Carpenter) - 1 Post

Sub Officer - 3 Posts

Firemen - 410 Posts

Emergency Rescuer - 57 Posts

Salary:

Constable of Police (Communication) - Rs. 6,200/-

Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - Rs. 5,600/-

Constable of Police (Messenger) - Rs. 5,000/-

Constable of Police (Carpenter) - Rs. 5,000/-

Sub Officer - Rs. 6,200/-

Firemen - Rs. 5,000/-

Emergency Rescuer - Rs. 5,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts

Constable of Police (Communication) - 10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council.

Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - HS or Class- XII Passed from a recognized Boardor Council

Constable of Police (Messenger) - HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and having Driving License in LMV & MMV

Constable of Police (Carpenter) - HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade

Sub Officer – 12 th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council

passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council Firemen - Class-XII passed (Science).

Emergency Rescuer - Class-XII passed (Science).

Age Limit:

For the posts of Sub-Officer: 20 to 24 years

For the posts of Constable in APRO and Fireman & Emergency Rescuer in F&ES: 18 to 25 years

Selection Procedure for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).

How to Apply for Assam Police Constable, Fireman and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 25 February to 14 March 2019.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification PDF

Assam Police Constable Online Application Link

