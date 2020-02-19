Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 1269 Vacancies for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts, Apply @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constables (Communication/ Messenger /Carpenter /UB) in Apro and Sub-Officer, Firemen & Emergency Rescuers in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.
Online applications are invited for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). Assam Police Constable Applications will be invited from 25 February 2020 and the last date of application is 14 March 2020. There will be no application fee
Recruitment rallies will be conducted in the districts of Assam for selection of candidates for appointment against the following number of vacant posts in the Pay Scale Rs. 14000-49,000/ (Pay Band II. Candidates can get all the information on SLRB Assam Recruitment through this article.
Notification Details
Notification Number - SLPRB/REC/CONST (APRO & FES) /2018/188
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 25 February 2020
- Last Date of Application – 14 March 2020
Assam Police Vacancy Details
- Constable of Police (Communication) - 802 Posts
- Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - 03 Posts
- Constable of Police (Messenger) - 07 Posts
- Constable of Police (Carpenter) - 1 Post
- Sub Officer - 3 Posts
- Firemen - 410 Posts
- Emergency Rescuer - 57 Posts
Salary:
- Constable of Police (Communication) - Rs. 6,200/-
- Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - Rs. 5,600/-
- Constable of Police (Messenger) - Rs. 5,000/-
- Constable of Police (Carpenter) - Rs. 5,000/-
- Sub Officer - Rs. 6,200/-
- Firemen - Rs. 5,000/-
- Emergency Rescuer - Rs. 5,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts
- Constable of Police (Communication) - 10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council.
- Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - HS or Class- XII Passed from a recognized Boardor Council
- Constable of Police (Messenger) - HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and having Driving License in LMV & MMV
- Constable of Police (Carpenter) - HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade
- Sub Officer – 12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council
- Firemen - Class-XII passed (Science).
- Emergency Rescuer - Class-XII passed (Science).
Age Limit:
- For the posts of Sub-Officer: 20 to 24 years
- For the posts of Constable in APRO and Fireman & Emergency Rescuer in F&ES: 18 to 25 years
Selection Procedure for Constable, Fireman and Other Posts
Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).
How to Apply for Assam Police Constable, Fireman and Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 25 February to 14 March 2019.
Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification PDF
Assam Police Constable Online Application Link