Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 919 GDS Posts, Online Application Started @appost.in

Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Assam Postal Circle has recently released a re-advertisement for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The Assam Postal GDS Online Application Link will be activated upto 9 February 2020.

As per the previous notification No Staff/8-31/15/2015 uploaded w.e.f 05/08/2019, only those candidates were allowed to apply for Assam GDS Recruitment who were studying of the local language of Assam upto class 10th.

Now, this criteria has been relaxed and any candidate who has studied any of the languages. i.e. Assamese, Bengali and Bodo upto 10th are eligible to apply for any GDS Posts across Assam circle. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details in this article.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020: 27 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020: 9 February 2020

Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak – 919

Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th qualification are eligible to apply and also studied any one language upto 10th i.e. Assamese, Bengali and Bodo.

Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification



Online Application Link

Official Website



How to apply for Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for Assam Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application has been started at appost.in. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application before the closure of the online application. The online application window will be closed on 9 February 2020.



