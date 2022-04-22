Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1484 Vacancies @assamrifles.gov.in, Check Salary & Application Form Here

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has released notifications for recruitment to the various posts including Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Candidates who are willing to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022 for Technician & Tradesman Posts will be able to submit applications from 30 April 2022 onwards while the applications for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 are being filled up at assamrifles.gov.in and the last date of applications is 30 April 2022.
A total of 1484 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman, and Technician Posts and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced.
- Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 30 April 2022
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Tradesman - 1380 Posts
|Name of the Posts/ Trades
|Number of Posts
|Bridge & Road
|17
|Clerk
|287
|Religious Teacher
|9
|Operator Radio & Line
|729
|Radio Mechanic
|72
|Armourer
|48
|Laboratory Assistant
|13
|Nursing Assistant
|100
|Veterinary Field Assistant
|10
|AYA (Para-Medical)
|15
|Washerman
|80
|Total
|1380 Posts
Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 104
|Name of the Discipline
|Number of Posts for Male
|Number of Posts for Female
|Football
|10
|10
|Boxing
|11
|10
|Rowing
|8
|10
|Archery
|9
|6
|Cross Country
|10
|–
|Athletics
|10
|–
|Polo
|4
|6
|Total
|104 Posts
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th/12th passed from a recognized Board.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
|Name of the Posts/ Trades
|Age Limit
|Bridge & Road
|18-23 Years
|Clerk
|18-25 Years
|Religious Teacher
|18-25 Years
|Operator Radio & Line
|18-25 Years
|Radio Mechanic
|18-25 Years
|Armourer
|18-23 Years
|Laboratory Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Nursing Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Veterinary Field Assistant
|18-25 Years
|AYA (Para-Medical)
|18-23 Years
|Washerman
|18-25 Years
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The recruitment process involves 3 stage process that includes a written, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Exam.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Rifleman - General and OBC category candidates - Rs. 100/-
- SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman) - No Fee
- Tradesman ( Group B posts) - Rs. 200/-
- Tradesman ( Group C posts) - Rs. 100/-