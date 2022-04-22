Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1484 Vacancies @assamrifles.gov.in, Check Salary & Application Form Here

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on https://assamrifles.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 15:50 IST

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has released notifications for recruitment to the various posts including Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Candidates who are willing to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022 for Technician & Tradesman Posts will be able to submit applications from 30 April 2022 onwards while the applications for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 are being filled up at assamrifles.gov.in and the last date of applications is 30 April 2022. 

A total of 1484 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman, and Technician Posts and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced. 
  • Last date for application submission for  Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 30 April 2022

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Tradesman - 1380 Posts

Name of the Posts/ Trades Number of Posts
Bridge & Road 17
Clerk 287
Religious Teacher 9
Operator Radio & Line 729
Radio Mechanic 72
Armourer 48
Laboratory Assistant 13
Nursing Assistant 100
Veterinary Field Assistant 10
AYA (Para-Medical) 15
Washerman 80
Total 1380 Posts

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 104

Name of the Discipline Number of Posts for Male Number of Posts for Female
Football 10 10
Boxing 11 10
Rowing 8 10
Archery 9 6
Cross Country 10
Athletics 10
Polo 4 6
Total 104 Posts

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th/12th passed from a recognized Board. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Name of the Posts/ Trades Age Limit 
Bridge & Road 18-23 Years
Clerk 18-25 Years
Religious Teacher 18-25 Years
Operator Radio & Line 18-25 Years
Radio Mechanic 18-25 Years
Armourer 18-23 Years
Laboratory Assistant 18-23 Years
Nursing Assistant 18-23 Years
Veterinary Field Assistant 18-25 Years
AYA (Para-Medical) 18-23 Years
Washerman 18-25 Years

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The recruitment process involves 3 stage process that includes a written, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Exam. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Rifleman - General and OBC category candidates - Rs. 100/-
  • SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman) - No Fee
  • Tradesman ( Group B posts) - Rs. 200/-
  • Tradesman ( Group C posts)  - Rs. 100/-

 

