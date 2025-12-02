SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Assam School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 2, 2025, 16:34 IST

Assam School Holidays in December 2025 include regional festivals, cultural observances, and Christmas celebrations, during which schools will remain closed. These holidays highlight Assamese traditions and give students time for family and community activities. Check this article for the complete list of school closures and dates.

Assam School Holidays in December 2025
Assam School Holidays in December 2025

Assam School Holidays in December 2025: Schools across Assam will remain closed on various dates in December 2025 in observance of significant regional festivals, cultural occasions, and national events. These holidays hold considerable traditional value and allow students to participate in community activities while spending meaningful time with their families. From regional celebrations such as Gaan Ngai and Sikpui Ruoi to Martyr’s Day and Christmas Eve, the month comprises multiple noteworthy observances. Furthermore, schools will remain closed on Christmas Day, a widely celebrated festival across the state. Students, parents, and educators may refer to the detailed holiday list provided below to stay informed and plan their academic schedules effectively.

Assam Restricted School Holiday Calendar 2025

Students in Assam can look forward to several cultural and regional holidays in December 2025. These holidays reflect the state’s rich traditions, festivals, and historical events observed by various communities. Check the list below to know the restricted holidays for Assam schools in December 2025.

Gaan Ngai 

December 3, 2025

Thursday 

Sikpui Ruoi (Harvest Festival of Hmar Community ) 

December 5, 2025

Friday  

Martyr’s Day 

December  10

Wednesday 

Christmas Eve 

December  24, 2025

Wednesday 

Assam School Holiday Calendar 2025

Apart from regional holidays, Assam schools will also observe major national and religious festivals in December 2025. One of the key holidays during this month is Christmas Day, which is widely celebrated across the state.

Christmas Day 

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Gaan Ngai

Gaan Ngai is an important post-harvest festival celebrated by the Zeliangrong community in Assam. It marks the conclusion of the agricultural season and honours ancestral spirits. Schools remain closed to allow students and families to participate in rituals, cultural programmes, and traditional gatherings.

Sikpui Ruoi

Sikpui Ruoi is a traditional harvest festival observed by the Hmar community, symbolising gratitude for a successful farming season. The festival includes folk songs, cultural dances, and communal celebrations. Schools remain shut on this day so that students can take part in community activities and ceremonies.

Martyr’s Day

Martyr’s Day is observed in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for national causes. Educational institutions remain closed as a mark of respect. The day is often accompanied by memorial events, patriotic gatherings, and awareness activities organised by local communities.

Christmas Day 2025

Christmas Day is a major festival celebrated across Assam, marking the birth of Jesus Christ. Churches hold special services, and families gather for prayers, community feasts, and cultural events. Schools remain closed on this day to allow students, teachers, and families to participate in religious and festive activities.

