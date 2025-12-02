Assam School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Assam School Holidays in December 2025: Schools across Assam will remain closed on various dates in December 2025 in observance of significant regional festivals, cultural occasions, and national events. These holidays hold considerable traditional value and allow students to participate in community activities while spending meaningful time with their families. From regional celebrations such as Gaan Ngai and Sikpui Ruoi to Martyr’s Day and Christmas Eve, the month comprises multiple noteworthy observances. Furthermore, schools will remain closed on Christmas Day, a widely celebrated festival across the state. Students, parents, and educators may refer to the detailed holiday list provided below to stay informed and plan their academic schedules effectively. Assam Restricted School Holiday Calendar 2025

Students in Assam can look forward to several cultural and regional holidays in December 2025. These holidays reflect the state’s rich traditions, festivals, and historical events observed by various communities. Check the list below to know the restricted holidays for Assam schools in December 2025. Gaan Ngai December 3, 2025 Thursday Sikpui Ruoi (Harvest Festival of Hmar Community ) December 5, 2025 Friday Martyr’s Day December 10 Wednesday Christmas Eve December 24, 2025 Wednesday Assam School Holiday Calendar 2025 Apart from regional holidays, Assam schools will also observe major national and religious festivals in December 2025. One of the key holidays during this month is Christmas Day, which is widely celebrated across the state. Christmas Day December 25, 2025 Thursday