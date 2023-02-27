Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 Released @sletneonline.co.in: Check Download Link

Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 Download: State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) has released the Admit Card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website. State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) will be conducting the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 on 19th March, 2023 (Sunday) in all the University Centres of N.E States.
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Assam SLET can download their Admit Card from the official website State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region)-sletneonline.co.in.
Alternatively you can download the Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23
https://sletneonline.co.in/admit.do
It is noted that State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) is set to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) on 19 March 2023 in all the University Centres of N.E States.
According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted for all the 25 subjects under the State Eligibility Test (SET) exam 2023. The Test will consist of two papers and the papers will have only objective type questions of the following forms-
- Multiple Choice
- Matching
- Assertion and Reasoning
- True and False
Steps To Download: Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23: To download the SLET Admit Card 2022-23, you will have to follow the given simple steps.
- Visit the official Assam SLET website @slet.ne.org
- Click on the link ‘Admit Cards download has started. All candidates are informed that not all the details are up for correction, only the personal information like Name, DOB and address can be corrected on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- You will get the Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 in a new link.
- Download and save the Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 for future reference.