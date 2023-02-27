Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 Released @sletneonline.co.in: Check Download Link

State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam has released the Admit Card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website-

Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 Download: State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) has released the Admit Card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website. State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) will be conducting the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 on 19th March, 2023 (Sunday) in all the University Centres of N.E States.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Assam SLET can download their Admit Card from the official website State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region)-sletneonline.co.in.

Alternatively you can download the Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) is set to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) on 19 March 2023 in all the University Centres of N.E States.

According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted for all the 25 subjects under the State Eligibility Test (SET) exam 2023. The Test will consist of two papers and the papers will have only objective type questions of the following forms-

Multiple Choice Matching Assertion and Reasoning True and False



Steps To Download: Assam SLET Admit Card 2022-23: