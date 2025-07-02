Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Talk with School Students from Space: What is Ham Radio and How Does It Work?

India’s space journey takes another historic leap as Gaganyaan astronaut Shri Shubhanshu Shukla gears up to speak directly with school students from space. The mode of communication? Ham radio! Yes, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will connect with students using Ham radio technology, enabling a real-time exchange from space to Earth.
Here's everything you need to know about this exciting interaction and the technology behind it.
Shubhanshu Shukla to Connect with Students from Space
In a moment that will inspire thousands of young minds across the country, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, will speak directly with school students while orbiting the Earth. This incredible interaction will happen through Ham Radio, also known as amateur radio.
The event will not only mark a major milestone for India's space outreach programmes but also aim to spark curiosity among children about space science, communication technology, and careers in STEM.
What is Ham Radio?
Ham radio, officially known as Amateur Radio, is a non-commercial system that allows people to communicate using radio frequencies set aside for public use. It works through wireless signals, enabling long-distance communication without the internet or a mobile network.
- It is a licensed service regulated by national governments.
- Ham radio operators use specific frequency bands to transmit voice, Morse code, or data.
- These radios can work independently without using internet and mobile networks, making them valuable during emergencies or when regular systems fail.
- According to experts, Ham radio works through high-frequency radio waves that can bounce off the ionosphere, allowing long-distance communication, including contact with the International Space Station (ISS) or spacecraft.
How Will the Astronaut Talk to Students?
For this special event, Ham radio equipment will be installed both in space (aboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft or ISS module) and on Earth (in schools or ground stations). Here’s a simplified breakdown:
- ISRO engineers and licensed Ham radio operators will help set up the equipment.
- The astronaut will transmit messages using specific frequencies allocated for amateur space
- Students at participating schools will listen and respond through a ground station setup. A live session will be moderated so that multiple schools can participate safely and interactively.
Why Is This Event Important?
This event marks a historic milestone as it will be the first time an Indian astronaut interacts with school students directly from space. It not only showcases India's growing capabilities in space communication but also serves as a powerful inspiration for young minds. Such initiatives play a vital role in promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, sparking curiosity about space science and technology. Moreover, it introduces students to the fascinating world of Ham radio, highlighting its real-world significance in communication, emergency response, and global connectivity.
Key Highlights:
-
First-ever live interaction between an Indian astronaut in space and school children on Earth.
-
Promotes awareness and interest in STEM and space technology among students.
-
Showcases the practical use of Ham radio in real-world scenarios like disaster relief.
-
Encourages students to explore amateur radio as a scientific hobby and communication tool.
Ham Radio in India: A Quick Overview
Ham radio in India is regulated by the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing under the Ministry of Communications. To become a licensed operator, individuals must pass an exam and obtain either a Restricted Grade or General Grade license. The country has a vibrant network of Ham radio clubs and communities that actively engage in emergency communication drills, radio contests, and educational outreach programs
Did You Know?
- NASA and ISS astronauts have regularly used Ham radio to talk with students around the world through programs like ARISS (Amateur Radio on the International Space Station).
- India is now joining this elite club of space-faring nations using Ham radio for space-to-Earth interaction.
When Will the Interaction Happen?
The exact schedule for Shubhanshu Shukla’s interaction with school students via Ham radio will be announced closer to the Gaganyaan mission's launch. ISRO and participating educational institutions will coordinate to ensure smooth execution.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s upcoming Ham radio interaction with students is more than just a historic moment, it’s a powerful educational opportunity. It inspires the next generation of scientists and explorers by demonstrating how basic technology, such as Ham radio, can effectively connect Earth and space. Keep watching this space for more updates on India’s inspiring leap into space education and communication.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation