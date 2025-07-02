Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Talk with School Students from Space: What is Ham Radio and How Does It Work?

India’s space journey takes another historic leap as Gaganyaan astronaut Shri Shubhanshu Shukla gears up to speak directly with school students from space. The mode of communication? Ham radio! Yes, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will connect with students using Ham radio technology, enabling a real-time exchange from space to Earth.

Here's everything you need to know about this exciting interaction and the technology behind it.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Connect with Students from Space

In a moment that will inspire thousands of young minds across the country, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, will speak directly with school students while orbiting the Earth. This incredible interaction will happen through Ham Radio, also known as amateur radio.

The event will not only mark a major milestone for India's space outreach programmes but also aim to spark curiosity among children about space science, communication technology, and careers in STEM.