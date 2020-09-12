Bachelor of Sports and Exercise Science at SGT University

Sports & Exercise Science programme is an inspiring and rapidly evolving field that explores how best to prescribe and deliver exercise for health and performance benefits. It helps in exploring how the human body performs under different levels of pressure. It covers the broader issues at play, from wider participation in sports & exercise to ethics, sports psychology, and nutrition.

Whether your ambition is to help an athlete smash world records, or improve the quality of life for recovering patients, we, at SGT University, give you the platform to become competent enough in order to cater to the health needs of the athletes.

People do exercise for multiple reasons, from staying fit and healthy to managing disease and health conditions as well as competing in recreational and elite sports. When you study a Bachelor of - Sports & Exercise Science at SGTU’s Faculty of Physiotherapy, you will benefit from a comprehensive approach to learning about all aspects of physical health for both athletic and clinical populations. Our faculties are highly experienced and committed to providing high-quality teaching, offering a comprehensive approach to the study of sports and exercise science.

Faculty of Physiotherapy, Sports & Exercise Science course covers a broad spectrum of themes across sport and health. Here, you’ll build an understanding of the key disciplines of biomechanics, physiology, and psychology, and then have the flexibility to develop specialised skills and knowledge according to your strengths and interests.

The curriculum at SGTU, Bachelor of Sports & Exercise Science emphasizes the development of skills and knowledge that will help further academic and vocational training and subsequent employment. Students will gain knowledge and skills in various disciplines through integrated practical experiences. The research-oriented project and hands-on internship in the final year of this course will help to give students practical knowledge and will develop their research aptitude as well.

Our cutting-edge Sport &Exercise Science programme covers a wide spectrum from sports performance to physical and mental health, ensuring that you graduate with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to lead in a range of contexts. This programme adopts a multi-disciplinary approach to produce knowledgeable and skill full graduates in the field of Sports & Exercise Science.

Graduates of Faculty of Physiotherapy, Sport & Exercise Science at SGT University can get to set on courses for a range of stimulating opportunities. Your future could lie in any of the following roles mentioned below:

● Personal Trainer

● Health And Fitness Consultant

● Strength and Condition Expert

● Sports Development Officer

● Performance Analyst

● Sports and Exercise Expert

● Coaching Expert

● Sports and Wellness Tourism

● Movement analyst/Bio-mechanist

The structure of the Sports & Exercise Science degree course enables students to study biomechanics, physiology, and psychology as core units in Years 1 and 2, with the opportunity to select options relating to health or performance and a number of options in your final year which will enable you to focus more on specific areas of interest, or select units with a broader, interdisciplinary focus.

Bachelor in Sports & Exercise Science course at SGT University offers the best placements which offer a taste of professional life. These placements not only give you the opportunity to develop your core skills and learn about how a business really operates in your industry but also shows employers that you’re ready to get to work. This course offers a range of services to help you find the right placement, including employer presentations, advice, and placement fairs.

At SGT University, we believe that understanding the science behind sports & exercise not only makes us understand the physiological basis of sports and exercise in elite athletes, but also gives perspective on how to enhance their physical and mental strength and performance in today’s arena. Additionally, it also helps to address some of the world’s greatest societal challenges, such as obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy aging, and the application of exercise sciences in these conditions.

