Bank of Maharashtra SO Registration Closing Today @bankofmaharashtra.in, Get Direct Apply Link Here

Alert for bank job aspirants! Bank of Maharashtra SO Registration 2019 is closing today. All such candidates who haven't applied yet can register for BoM Specialist Officers Scale II (Information Technology Department) Project 2020-21 from the link available on the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.



Candidates applying online for Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2019 should note that the last date for online submission of application fee is also today.

Bank of Maharashtra has published the detailed notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts. The applications are invited applications for the posts of Network & Security Administrators, Database Administrator, Production Support, Business Analyst and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 16 December to 31 December 2019.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Bank of Maharashtra Jobs 2019 notification. Candidates selected finally for the Specialist Officer Posts will get Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 Salary Per Month which is Subject to revision

Important Dates

Commencement date for online application-16 December 2019

Last Date for online application 31 December 2019

Bank of Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies-50

Network & Security Administrators-11

Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle)-4

System Administrator (Windows/VM)-14

System Administrator (UNIX)-07

Production Support Engineer-07

E-Mail Administrator-02

Business Analyst -05

Bank of Maharashtra SO Eligibility Criteria

Network & Security Administrators-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications.[Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle)-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].Oracle / Microsoft certification in Database Administration is essential.

System Administrator (Windows/VM)-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

System Administrator (UNIX)-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer

Science. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

Production Support Engineer-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer

Science. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

E-Mail Administrator-B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer

Science. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

Business Analyst -B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT. [Minimum 55% marks in aggregate].

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Emoluments:

Scale of Pay – Scale - II Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision)

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on the screening of the applications received and deserving candidates will be shortlisted for Interview process based on their qualification, experience, suitability etc.

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Direct Link for Application Online Click Here

Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Jobs 2019

The eligible candidates can apply for the Specialist Officer posts through Bank of Maharashtra official website www.bankofmaharashtra.in from 16 December to 31 December 2019.