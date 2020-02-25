BARC Admit Card 2020 for Security Guard and Assistant Security Officer Physical Test Released @recruit.barc.gov.in

BARC Admit Card 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit card of Physical Test (PET) for the post of Security Guard and Assistant Security Officer .Candidate can download their BARC admit card from BARC official website www.recruit.barc.gov.in.

A total of 85897 candidates are shortlisted for BARC Security Guard Posts. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted and rejected for Physical Test for the post of Security Guard through the link given below.

BARC Admit Card Download 2020

BARC Security Guard Shortlisted Candidates List

BARC Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Shortlisted candidates can download BARC Admit Card by login in the link using their login ID and password.

BARC Physical Test will be held from 17 March to 31 March 2020 and 01 April to 18 April 2020. The candidates will be asked for 100 meter run, long jump, chin ups / push ups, sit ups in the physical test.

They should bring their BARC Call Letter along with print out of online application, 2 recent coloured passport size photograph, Date of birth proof such as School Leaving Certificate /Matriculation Certificate (SSC)/Municipal Birth Certificate, Identity proof (such as Aadhaar card / Voter ID card / PAN card / driving license /service identity card issued by Central/State Government etc) and other required documents.