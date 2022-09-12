BARC Recruitment 2022 for Technical Officer and Others: Selection Based On Interview, Salary 78800

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC) has invited online application for the 51 Technical Officer and Others posts on its official website. Check BARC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has published the notification in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for filling up the 51 vacancies including Medical /Scientific Officer/Technical Officer-C and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 September 2022.

Candidates applying for the BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification should note that selection will be based on the basis of performance in personal interview.

Notification Details BARC Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. 03/2022 (R-IV)

Important Dates BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2022

Vacancy Details BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine):01

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 02

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 02

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 01

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):01

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):01

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):02

Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 01

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ) : 05

Technical Officer-C: 35

Eligibility Criteria BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine):MS/MD or equivalent (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University with 4 years of experience after acquiring the prescribed qualifications.

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): MS/MD (Nuclear Medicine) or DNB (Nuclear

Medicine) from a recognized University.

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): M. D. / D. N. B or equivalent in General Medicine from a recognized University (minimum 3 years of experience after post Graduation will be preferred and desirable).

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): M. D. / D. N. B or equivalent in General Medicine

from a recognized University (minimum 3 years of experience after post Graduation will be preferred mand desirable).

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):M. D. /DNB or equivalent in radio-diagnosis from a

recognized University.

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):MBBS with Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital Administration with 3 years experience as Hospital Administrator

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician): M. D. (Pediatrics) from a recognized University

(Experience in the field of Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care will be preferred).

Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): B. V. Sc & AH (5 years programme) recognized by Veterinary Council of India (VCI) with one-year experience of working on laboratory animal facility.

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ) : MBBS with one-year institutional experience. Mandatory internship shall not be counted as experience.

Technical Officer-C: Physics- B.Sc. with minimum 60% marks in Physics

with Maths and Chemistry as ancillary subjects and M.Sc. in Physics (General and Nuclear Physics) with minimum 60% marks.

Entry Pay BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine):78800 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 56100 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ) : 56100 + NPA

Technical Officer-C: 56100

Selection Process:

Selection will be on the basis of performance in personal interview. In case, the response is

more, this Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called

for interview by conducting screening test of the eligible candidates. The decision of the

Research Centre will be final and binding

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligile candidates can apply online after log in to website http://www.barc.gov.in by clicking on ‘How to Apply’. Last date to apply online is 30 September 2022.