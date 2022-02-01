BCCB Bank Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 for Customer Service Executive, Engineer and AM Posts, Apply @bccb.co.in

BCCB Bank Maharashtra is hiring for Customer Service Executive (CSE), Engineer, and Assistant Manager (AM) Available on bccb.co.in. Check BCCB Bank Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Application process and vacancy details here.

BCCB Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bassein Catholic Cooperative Bank Ltd (BCCB), leading Scheduled Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra has published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Customer Service Executive (CSE), Engineer, and Assistant Manager (AM).

Candidates interested in BCCB Recruitment 2022 can submit their application online latest by 13 February 2022 on bccb.co.in.

Customer Service Executive (CSE) – Marketing & Operations

ENGINEER - CIVIL

ENGINEER– MECHANICAL

Assistant Manager – Information Technology (Java & .Net Developer)

Click Here To Apply Online

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 13 February 2022

BCCB Vacancy Details

Customer Service Executive (CSE) – Marketing & Operations - Marketing & Operations - Open Category:150 vacancies and Special Category (Physically Challenged): 15 vacancies.

Engineer - CIVIL

Engineer – MECHANICAL

Assistant Manager – Information Technology (Java & .Net Developer)

Eligibility Criteria for BCCB CSE, Engineer and AM Posts

Educational Qualification:

Customer Service Executive (CSE) – Must be Graduate in any stream preferably from Mumbai University.

Engineer - CIVIL - Must be 1st Class / 7.0 CGPA pointer - BE in Civil preferably from Mumbai University. Minimum 2 years’ relevant field experience.

Engineer – MECHANICAL - Must be 1st Class / 7.0 CGPA pointer - BE in Mechanical preferably from Mumbai University. Minimum 2 years’ relevant field experience.

Assistant Manager – Information Technology (Java & .Net Developer) - B.Sc.(IT) / BCA / MCA/ BE / BTech –Computer Science / Electronics / IT with development experience in Java / .NET. § Minimum 3 years’ experience in Web/E-commerce/Bank’s surround application development.

Age Limit:

CSE - 32 Years

Engineer - 30 Years

AM - 35 Years

How to Apply for the BCCB Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply online by uploading their resume on Career Page on Bank’s website: www.bccb.co.in by 13th February 2022.