BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023: Download Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts Question, Response Sheet Here

BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023: Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (BSFC) released the answer key, question paper and response sheet of the exam conducted for the post of Assistant Manager/Assistant Account Officer/Accountant/Quality Controller and Lower Division Clerk Post. The answer key link is available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
|BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023
|Download Here
BSFC Answer Key Objection 2023
The candidates can submit objections, against the standard answer key, on or before May 07, 2023. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- as a processing fee. The processing fee is refundable in case the objection is found correct.
How to Download BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of BCECE
Step 2: Click on ‘View your answers and Standard Answer Key of BSFCSCL-2022’
Step3: Enter your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Password’
Step 4: Download BSFC Answer Key