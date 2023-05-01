BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023: Download Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts Question, Response Sheet Here

BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Candidates can download Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts Question, Response Sheet Here.

BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023: Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (BSFC) released the answer key, question paper and response sheet of the exam conducted for the post of Assistant Manager/Assistant Account Officer/Accountant/Quality Controller and Lower Division Clerk Post. The answer key link is available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023 Download Here

BSFC Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can submit objections, against the standard answer key, on or before May 07, 2023. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- as a processing fee. The processing fee is refundable in case the objection is found correct.

How to Download BCECE BSFC Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of BCECE

Step 2: Click on ‘View your answers and Standard Answer Key of BSFCSCL-2022’

Step3: Enter your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download BSFC Answer Key