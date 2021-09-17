BCECE LE Admit Card 2021 Out @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Exam on 26 September

BCECE LE Admit Card 2021 has been released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission into BCECE (LE)–2021 [BLE (Engg.) / BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Course.

BCECE LE Admit Card 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card of the exam for BCECE (LE)–2021 [BLE (Engg.) / BLE (Para Medical) / BLE (Pharmacy) Degree Course. The candidates who will appear BCECE LE Exam 2021 on 26 September can download BCECEB Admit Card from the official website i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECE LE Admit Card Link is also available below.

The candidates can download Bihar LE Admit Card by using their Registration No., date of birth through the prescribed link:

BCECE LE Admit Card Download 2021

BCECE Exam Pattern

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Engineering Mechanics 50 200 2 hours and 15 min English 50 200 Maths 50 200

How to download BCECE LE Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website of BCECEB i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage.

Enter your Registration No., date of birth and click on the submit button.

Download BCECEB LE Admit Card 2021

The candidates should check all the details given in the admit card carefully. If any changes, the candidates are required to correct the information and submit the application form on or before 20 September 2021 to the Exam Invigilator, BCECEB, Board Officer, IAS Sangh Bhawan near Patna Airport, Patna. No request will be considered after the due date. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.