BCPL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Various Managerial Posts at bcplonline.co.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More
BCPL Recruitment 2026: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Govt. of India Enterprise has published notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News July (11-17) 2026. Check eligibility, selection criteria, crucial dates and others here.
BCPL Recruitment 2026: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Govt. of India Enterprise has released recruitment notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News July (11-17) 2026. Under the recruitment drive, BCPL is set to recruit multiple Managerial posts including Manager, Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 01, 2026 at bcplonline.co.in.
Chec all the crucial details about the BCPL recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links in this story.
BCPL Manager Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the various Managerial posts is available on the official website of the BCPL. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|BCPL Recruitment 2026
|PDF Download Link
BCPL Recruitment 2026 Important Date
The online application process for these Managerial posts is underway through the official website-https://bcplonline.co.in. You can follow the schedule given below.
|Last date for submission of application
|August 01, 2026
BCPL 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Check the details of the eligibility given below-
|Chief Manager (Human Resources)
|Bachelor Degree with minimum 50% marks and Two years MBA** / MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Human Resource Management with minimum 55% marks. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 50% marks and Two years Master Degree / Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management /Personnel Management &Industrial Relations with minimum 55% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having additional qualification of Bachelor Degree in Law. (Professional)
|Senior Manager (Chemical)
|Bachelor degree in Engineering* in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks.
|Senior Manager (Finance & Accounts)
|CA / ICWA OR B.Com with minimum 55%marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Finance with minimum 55%marks.OR Graduation (BA) with Honours in Economics with minimum 55% marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Finance with minimum 55% marks. OR Graduation (BA/B.Sc.) with Honours in Mathematics with minimum 55% marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Finance with minimum 55% marks. OR Graduation (BA/B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 55% marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Finance with minimum 55% marks. OR Graduation in Engineering* i.e. B.E./B.Tech. with minimum 55% marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Finance with minimum 55% marks. Candidates possessing CA / ICWA qualification should hold Fellow /Associate membership of ICAI / ICWAI.
|Senior Manager (Mechanical)
|Bachelor Degree in Engineering* in Mechanical / Production / Production & Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 55% marks.
|Senior Manager (Marketing)
|Bachelor Degree in Engineering* with minimum 55% marks and Two years MBA** with specialization in Marketing with minimum 55% marks.
|Manager (Chemical)
|Bachelor degree in Engineering* in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks.
|Manager (Human Resources)
|Bachelor Degree with minimum 50% marks and Two years MBA** / MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Human Resource Management with minimum 55% marks. OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 50% marks and Two years Master Degree / Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management /Personnel Management &Industrial Relations with minimum 55% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having additional qualification of Bachelor Degree in Law. (Professional)
|Deputy Manager (Electrical)
|Bachelor Degree in Engineering* in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.
|You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For BCPL Manager Recruitment 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website www.bcplonline.co.in.
Step 2: Click on the link BCPL recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: After submitting an online Application Form, the candidate is required to keep the copy of the Application Form with unique application sequence number handy for future reference against this recruitment process.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.