BCST Admit Card 2022 (Out) @bcst.org.in: Check Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Test Link

BCST Admit Card 2022 has been released at bcst.org.in. Candidates can download Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Test Admit Card From Here.

BCST Admit Card 2022: Bihar Council on Science and Technology (BCST), Department of Science and Technology, Government of Bihar, has uploaded the admit card for the Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Test in Mathematics -2022. Students from of 6th class to the 12th class can download BCST Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Test Admit Card from the website of the department. The candidates can also download the admit card link is also available on the official website of the State Government of Bihar i.e. https://state.bihar.gov.in/dst/CitizenHome.html.

BCST Admit Card Link is also provided below in this article. The candidates can also download the admit card using this link. BCST Exam will be held on 10 and 11 December 2022.

BCST Admit Card Download Link



The admit card consist following details including name of the students, class name, test name

exam name, exam date and timing, exam center details, sign and photo & personal details of the student and general instructions.

How to Download BCST Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of the BCST i.e. bcst.org.in and click on the link to download the admit card ‘Link to download Admit Card’ Provide your mail ID and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’ Tab Download BCST Test Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card

Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam.