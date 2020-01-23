Noida Metro Final Result 2019-20 Declared @becil.com, Download BECIL NMRC Final Result Here

Noida Metro Final Result 2019-20: Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced the final result for the post of Customer Relations Assistant and Station Controller /Train Operator. NMRC Merit List has been prepared on the basis of Psycho Test held on 15 January 2020. Candidates can download NMRC Final result from the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) NOIDA www.becil.com.

NMRC Final Result PDF link is give below. Candidates can download Noida Metro Final Result through the prescribed link. 23 candidates are selected out of which 9 are for Station Controller/Train Operator Posts and 11 for Customer Relations Assistant Post.

Noida Metro Final Result Download PDF



Shortlisted Candidates will be called for the next stage of selection i.e. Document Verification & pre-appointment medical examination, in phase wise manner as per merit cum reservation. Candidates called for medical examination, are advised to come prepared to stay in Noida /Delhi at their own cost during their stay in medical examination and subsequent training, if found medically fit.

Candidates are required to bring 10 passport size recent colour photographs along with all original documents/certificates at the time of medical examination. The process of medical examination may take upto 4 working days. The candidates must come prepared to join training immediately when called for medical examination.

MNRC written Exam was held on 14, 15 and 16 September 2019 in which 684 candidates were qualified.

The recruitment is being done for the selection of 199 candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) , Junior Engineer (Electronics), Junior Engineer (Civil), Office Assistant, Station Controller /Train Operator, Customer Relations Assistant, Maintainer (Fitter), Maintainer (Electrician) Posts, Maintainer (Electronic &Mechanic), Maintainer (Ref &AC Mechanic) and Accounts Assistant Posts in Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).