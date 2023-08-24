BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL Recruitment 2023: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for the 95 Trainee Engineer posts on the official website. Check eligibility, vacancy, application process and more.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for the 95 Trainee Officer-I, Project Engineer and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 7, 2023.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (4 year course)

Engineering degree in relevant discipline with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview. The names of candidates shortlisted for written test/interview will be notified on the official website.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 22, 2023

Closing date of application: September 7, 2023

Date of Written Test: Last week of September (Tentatively)

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trainee Officer-I (Human Resource): 3

Trainee Officer-I (Finance): 5

Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics): 30

Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science): 17

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-8

Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-29

Project Engineer – I (Mechanica)-3

BEL Educational Qualification 2023

Trainee Officer-I (Human Resource): Graduate and Two years MBA/MSW/ PG

Degree / PG Diploma in Human Resources Mgt. / Industrial Relations / Personnel Mgt

with 55% & above for GEN candidates & Pass Class for PwBD Candidates.

Trainee Officer-I (Finance): Graduate Degree and Two years MBA (Finance) with 55% & above

for GEN/EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ PwBD Candidates.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023: (Upper Age limit as of 01.09.2023)

Trainee Officer-I : 28 Year

Trainee Officer-I (Finance): 28 Year

Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics): 28 Year

Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science): 28 Year

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-32 Year

Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-32 Year

Project Engineer – I (Mechanica)-32 Year

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

How To Apply For BEL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.