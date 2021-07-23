Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Recruitment 2021 for 48 Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at bel-india.in for Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 23, 2021 15:23 IST
BEL Recruitment 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Officer under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through the link at https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/HyderabadUnit/ on or before 4 August 2021.

Advt. No.:01/2021-22, DATED 21.07.2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 21 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 4 August 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - 36 Posts
  • Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - 8 Posts
  • Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - 4 Posts
  • Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - 1 Post

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.
  • Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.
  • Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science.
  • Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 15 of the Pay Matrix

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Direct Download link to BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 4 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 500/- (Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee)

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2021 for 48 Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts, Apply Online @bel-india.in
Notification DateJul 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 4, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post

Comments