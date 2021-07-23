BEL Recruitment 2021 for 48 Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at bel-india.in for Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Officer under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through the link at https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/HyderabadUnit/ on or before 4 August 2021.

Advt. No.:01/2021-22, DATED 21.07.2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 4 August 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - 36 Posts

Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - 8 Posts

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - 4 Posts

Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - 1 Post

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.

Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science.

Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 15 of the Pay Matrix

SPSC Sikkim GDMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Direct Download link to BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 4 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 500/- (Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee)