BEL Recruitment 2021 for 48 Project Engineer and Project Officer Posts, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Officer under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through the link at https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/HyderabadUnit/ on or before 4 August 2021.
Advt. No.:01/2021-22, DATED 21.07.2021
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 21 July 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 August 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - 36 Posts
- Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - 8 Posts
- Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - 4 Posts
- Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - 1 Post
BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Project Engineer – I (Electronics) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.
- Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.
- Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science.
- Project Officer – I (Human Resources) - MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 28 years
BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 15 of the Pay Matrix
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.
Direct Download link to BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 4 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Rs. 500/- (Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee)