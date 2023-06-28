BEL Recruitment 2023 For Project Engineer-I Posts: Salary ₹55,000, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the 27 Project Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence, has invited online applications for the Project Engineer-I posts. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electronics and Mechanical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 20, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/B.Tech (4 year course) in concerned disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Important Date:

The last date to apply for these posts is July 20, 2023.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy :

Project Engineer-I

Electronics – 23

Mechanical -4

BEL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech (4 year course) from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication OR Mechanical

Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of relevant post qualification industry experience to apply for the post of Project Engineer-I.

BEL Recruitment 2023: (Upper age limit as of 01.06.2023)

32 years

BEL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Remuneration p.m

1st year ₹40,000/- 2nd year ₹45,000/ 3rd year ₹50,000/- 4th year ₹55,000/-



Additional benefits payable: ₹12,000/- per year towards insurance premium, attire allowance, stitching charges, footwear allowance, etc.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Application fee:

Application fee: Rs. 472/- (Rs. 400 + 18% GST)

Exemption: Candidates belonging to PwBD, SCnand ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). You are requested to read the details and screenshots for making the payment.

BEL Recruitment 2023: PDF





BEL Recruitment 2023 How to Apply:

Candidates can send the duly filled in application form along with the relevant documents mentioned in the notification through post to the address– MANAGER (HR/ADSN, ES & C-QA), Bharat Electronics Limited Jalahalli P.O., Bengaluru 560013.

Envelope containing the application form should be superscribed with ‘Application for Project Engineer – ADSN’ on or before July 20, 2023.