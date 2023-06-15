BEL Recruitment 2023 For 82 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts: Salary Rs. 55,000, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the 82 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited online applications for the 82 Trainee

Engineer-I/Project Engineer-I posts in various disciplines. These positions are available in different engineering trades including Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science/Electronics/Electrical and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 28, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B.E./ B. Tech / B.Sc Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 28, 2023.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer-I

Electronics-33

Mechanical-04

Computer Science-06

Project Engineer-I

Electronics-24

Mechanical-05

Computer Science-09

Project Engineer-I

Electronics/ Electrical-01



BEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineers- I(Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science Engineering discipline)

B.E./ B. Tech / B.Sc Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines of Electronics / Mechanical/ Computer Science from reputed University/ Institution/ College with 55% and above for General/OBC/EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Project Engineers - I(Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science Engineering discipline)

B.E./ B. Tech/ B.Sc Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines Electronics/ Mechanical/Computer Science of from reputed University/ Institution/ College with 55% and above for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Project Engineers - I(Electronics/ Electrical Engineering discipline) B.E./ B. Tech/ B.Sc Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines Electronics/ Electrical of from reputed University/ Institution/ College with 55% and above for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age limit (As on 01.05.2023)

Trainee Engineer-I: 28 Years

Project Engineer-I: 32 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



BEL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated remuneration per month

Trainee Engineer-I:

1 st year - Rs. 30,000/-

2nd year - Rs. 35,000/-

3rd year - Rs. 40,000/-

Project Engineer-I:

1 st year - Rs. 40,000/-

2nd year - Rs. 45,000/-

3rd year - Rs. 50,000/-

4th year - Rs. 55,000/-



BEL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process



Selection will be done through a written test for shortlisted candidates. Those who will be qualified in the written exam round will have to appear in the interview. The venue for the written test/ Interview will be at Bengaluru.



BEL Recruitment 2023 PDF





BEL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications complete in all respects by post to below mentioned address-Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle,

Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India.