BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Engineering Assistant/Technician Post @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for the Engineering Assistant/Technician Post on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited online application for various pots including Engineering Assistant and Technician on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 3 years Diploma in Engineering/SSLC+ITI+ one year apprenticeship from a recognized Institution can apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Selection for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done through computer based written test comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Important Dates BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 September 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Engineering Assistant (Trainee):

Electronics & Communication-02

Mechanical-02

Technician:

Machinist-06

Turner-09

Electronics Mechanic-02

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant (Trainee): 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution

Technician: SSLC+ITI+ one year apprenticeship (OR)

SSLC + 3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age (as on 01.06.2022): Upper age limit (as on 01.06.2022)

Engineering Assistant (Trainee)-28 Years

Technician-28 Years

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of

Rs.250 + 18% GST.=Rs.295/- (in total)

i) SC/ST/PwBD/Ex- Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

ii) Application fee is non-refundable

iii) Candidates may go through all the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before

remitting the Application fee.

iv) Application fee needs to be remitted through Online mode i.e. SBI Collect.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Candidates can apply online for these posts in online mode through the application form using link provided in BEL Website (www.bel-india.in) on or before 23 September 2022.