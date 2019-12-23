Best Smartphones Under 10000 in India with Good Battery & Camera

Technology continues to become more affordable, be it a long-lasting battery, a powerful processor or a great camera to capture all your beautiful moments. These days even budget segment phones are packed with all the features that an expensive smartphone sports. If you are looking for smartphones under Rs.10,000 you might land up with too many options. But the question arises which one to go for. So we have done some homework for you and our top 5 picks will give you the best of all worlds in the said price brackets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8:

Chinese tech giant’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 offers a great deal in Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Along with 4 rear camera sensors (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), this phone is also packed with Snapdragon 665 and a powerful battery. We have listed the specifications below that you might be interested in looking into:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.3” (1080x2340 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Battery 4000 mAh Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Rear; 13 MP Front OS Android 9 Price Rs. 9,999

Realme 5s:

After the immense success of Realme 5, the company is back with its upgraded version, Realme 5s. The performance and everything else remains the same except this time, the company is packing a 48 MP camera. It offers more storage with its base variant. Below listed are the specifications of Realme 5s:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.50” (720x1600 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Rear; 13 MP Front OS Android 9 Price Rs. 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 is a great deal to grab if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 10,000 price bracket. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC and can handle light to medium tasks without warming up. Have a look at the below-listed specifications:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.40” (1080x2340 pixels) Processor Samsung Exynos 7904 RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Rear; 16 MP Front OS Android 8.1 Price Rs. 9,999

Vivo Y12:

Vivo Y12 fits perfectly into Rs. 10,000 price bracket. It is packed with IPS LCD Panel and bears a plastic body. It has a triple camera setup on the rear panel and has a powerful battery. We have mentioned the features below:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.35” (720x1544 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Rear; 8 MP Front OS Android 9 Pie Price Rs. 9,585

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:

Talking about the budget phone category Xiaomi has taken over the market with its smartphones. This phone is good for game lovers. In addition to this, this phone supports fast charging too. Let’s look into the specifications of the phone:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.30” (1080x2340 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 4000 mAh Camera (12MP +2 MP ) Rear; 13 MP Front OS Android 9.0 Price Rs. 9,499

These were some of the top picks by us in the budget segment. The above-mentioned phones are backed by powerful batteries and sports triple or dual cameras. These budget segment phones are packed with great features and won’t disappoint you if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 10,000.