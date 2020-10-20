BFUHS Admit Card 2020 for MPHW Released @bfuhs.ac.in, Download Here

BFUHS Admit Card 2020 Download for MPHW: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) and Multipurpose Health Worker (Female). The candidates who have applied for BFUHS MPHW Recruitment 2020 can download BFUHS Admit Card from official website www.bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download BFHUS Staff MPHW Admit Card, directly, through the link given below.

BFUHS MPHW Admit Card Download Link

BFUHS MPHW Exam will be held on 26 October 2020 (Monday). All the details regarding the test such as time, date and venue are available on BFUHS MPHW Roll Number.

How to Download BFUHS Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of BFUHS bfuhs.ac.in Click on “ Click here to download rollno for Recruitment test MPHW(Male),MPHW(Female)” A new window will open where you need to login by providing Registration Number and Password Download BFUHS MPHW Call Letter and take a print out

As per BGUHS Website, In case the rollno is not downloading, candidates can mail their fee challan at punjabgovt2020@gmail.com or visit university