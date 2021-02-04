BHEL Apprentice 2021 Notification: 300 Vacancies Notified for ITI Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bplcareers.bhel.com

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice vacancies of Native Candidates of Madhya Pradesh for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2021.

Around 300 vacancies of Apprentice posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. The link for the online application is activated at bplcareers.bhel.com. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the below link. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 February 2021

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

1 Electrician 80 2 Fitter 80 3 Machinist Composite 30 4 Welder (Gas & Electric) 20 5 Turner 20 6 Computor (COPA/ PASAA) 30 7 Draughtsman (Mechanic) 05 8 Electrical Mechanic 05 9 Mechanic Motor Vehicle 05 10 Machinist (Grinder) 05 11 Mason 05 12 Painter (General) 05 13 Carpenter 05 14 Plumber 05

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th/High School passed from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 14 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download BHEL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Registration Link

BHEL Apprentice 2021 Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for BHEL Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 February 2021 to 22 February 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.