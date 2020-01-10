BHEL Bhopal Recruitment 2020, 550 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply @bpl.bhel.com

BHEL Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has published the recruitment notification for the post of ITI Trade Apprentice. BHEL Bhopal is filling up a total of 550 vacancies for the posts. Applications are invited through online mode only.

BHEL Trade Apprentice Applications has been commenced on 06 January 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through BHEL Official Website on or before 31 January 2020. However, the last date for receiving documents is 10 February 2020.

BHEL Bhopal Apprentice Online Application Link is given below. Candidate can apply directly through the prescribed link. Candidate should note that Apprenticeship Registration Number of NCVT MIS Portal and AADHAR Number are mandatory to apply for the posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 06 January 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 31 January 2020

Last date for receiving documents - 10 February 2020

BHEL Bhopal Vacancy Details

ITI Trade Apprentice - 260 Posts

Fitter - 140

Turner - 35

Electronic (Mechanic) – 6

Mechanic Motor Vehicle – 6

Mechanist Grinder- 10

Mason- 8

Painter (General) - 5

Electrician - 140

Welder - 45

Draftsman (Mechanic) - 10

Computer Operator and Programming assistant (COPA/PASAA) - 70

Plumber - 610

Carpenter - 8

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice

10 th passed/12 th passed

ITI from NCVT

How to Apply for BHEL Bhopal Apprentice Jobs 2020

Firstly, candidates have to register at NCVT MIS Portal (https://ncvtmis.gov.in). After registration, candidates can apply online to the post through official website https://bpl.bhel.com on or before 31 January 2020. Candidates should also send their documents by post to Post Box number 35, Post Office Piplani, BHEL, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462022 latest by 10 February 2020.

BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Notification PDF

BHEL Bhopal Apprentice Online Application Link