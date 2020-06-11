Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply for Bihar 94000 Primary Teacher Posts from 15 June, Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates & Updates

Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: Education Department, Bihar is going to start recruitment process for the post of Primary Teacher on 15 June 2020. On 08 June 2020, Bihar Education Department has issued a notice regarding 94000 teacher recruitment process, according to which the candidates who have possess 18 months D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) from the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and passed (Teacher Eligibility Test) or CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) can apply for Bihar 94000 Teacher Bharti 2020 from 15 June to 14 July 2020.

As per media reports, around 4000 vacancies are available for Primary Teacher, Middle School Teacher,Basic Education Teacher, Higher Secondary Teacher and Computer Teacher. The exact number of vacancies hall be available on B Bihar 94000 Detailed notification. The notice is expected to release on 15 June 2020.

The department will start preparing Bihar 94000 Primary Teacher Merit List from 18 July 2020 and will issue the same on 23 July 2020. The candidates can submit objection against the merit list, if any, from 24 July to 07 August 2020. The final merit list will be declared on 12 August 2020 by the department. Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment process will be completed with document verification on 31 August 2020.

Government of Bihar, last year in August, had issued the advertisement for the recruitment of 94000 Teacher. The applications which were received from D.El.Ed passed candidates of NIOS rejected. The NCTE had declared that the 18-month D.El.D degree as invalid; only 24-month degree was said to be valid. In the light of the decision of NCTE, the candidates had approached the High Court of Patna, after which the High Court declared the degree valid and included in the reinstatement.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts are advised to keep a track on official website for Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check the recruitment details such as vacancy, educational qualification, selection process and Other below:

Bihar Education Department Notice Regarding Bihar Teacher Bharti 2020

Bihar 94000 Teacher Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply online - 15 June 2020

Closing date for Apply Online - 14 July 2020

Merit List Preparation - 18 July 2020

Approval of Merit List - 21 July 2020

Merit List Publish Date - 23 July 2020

Objection on Merit List - 24 July to 07 August 2020

Resolution of Objection - 10 August 2020

Final Merit Publish Date - 12 August 2020

Selection List - 28 August 2020

Document Verification and Offer Letter to Selected Candidates - 31 August 2020

Bihar 94000 Teacher Vacancy Details (Tentative)



Primary Teacher - 42606

Middle School Teacher - 28638

Basic Education Teacher - 391

Higher Secondary Teacher - 32916

Computer Teacher - 10000

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar 94000 Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess D.EI.Ed of 18 Months and cleared TET or CTET

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

Selection Process for Bihar 94000 Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Merit List which is scheduled to be released on 23 July 2020

How to Apply for Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment 2020

The candidates can apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment in the prescribed format from 15 June to 14 July 2020.

Government of Bihar is planning to complete the recruitment of more than 90 thousand elementary teachers in 71 thousand elementary schools in Bihar within three months. According to the reports, there are about 5 thousand candidates who passed the TET with D.Ed and 2.17 lakh candidate who are passed from NIOS. As per the media reports, around 8244 posts are vacant in Darbhanga, while Muzaffarpur's name comes in second place with 4806 posts. There are 2502 in Gaya, 2272 in Patna and 2012 in Bhagalpur.