Bihar AMIN Exam Date 2020 Postponed, Check BCECEB AMIN Exam Dates Updates @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar AMIN Exam Date 2019-20: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has postponed the exam dates of Computer Based Test (CBT) of AMIN Posts. As per the official website, “The scheduled date for AMIN Exam (CBT) has been postponed due to unavoidable reason. The re-scheduled date for AMIN Exam (CBT) will be announced soon’.

Earlier, Bihar AMIN was supposed to be held on 15 and 16 February 2020. Now, the board will release the new AMIN exam date on its official website www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

In order to appear for the exam, candidates are required to download Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020. Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 will be uploaded by the board after the release of new exam dates. They have to click ‘Download Admit Card of AMIN-2019’ Link given on BCECEB official website www. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can download BCECEB Admit Card 2020 by using their Registration No and Birth Date.

The exam will be conducted in two sections i.e. First section will have questions on General Knowledge, Contemporary Events, General Knowledge and General Hindi of 50 marks and second section will have questions on General Mathematics of 25 marks. There will be total of 75 multiple choice questions and total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours and 15 minutes. The medium of the test is English or Hindi.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 1767 vacancies of AMIN Posts.