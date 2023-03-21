Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been announced on 21 March 2023. Check the List of Cash Prizes and Awards for Toppers Here.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: What are the Cash Prizes and Awards for Toppers?

BSEB 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the result for Bihar 12th Class on 21 March 2023. Bihar 12th result is released via a press conference. The board has announced Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2023 List along with results. This year, all the toppers in all three streams including Science, Humanities, and Commerce are female. As per the official notice, Ayushi Nandan, Mohak and Saumya have topped the Bihar Board 12th exam.

A total of 13 lakh candidates registered for the Bihar 12th board exam of which 6,81,795 were male and nearly 6,36,432 were male candidates. Around 10 lakh candidates have passed the exam and overal pass percenrage stands at 85.50. Students can download Bihar Board Result through the link given below:

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Check Here



BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: What are the Cash Prizes and Awards for Topper

The distribution of prizes or awards is categorized into three parts as follow:

First Toppers - The Board will reward Rs 1 lakh, a kindle and laptop to toppers of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. Second Toppers: All the second toppers who secured second positions in all streams will be rewarded Rs 75000, a kindle, and a laptop. Third Toppers: Third toppers will be rewarded Rs 50,000, a kindle, and a laptop.

The 4th, 5th, and 6th toppers of all streams will be given Rs 15000 and a laptop.

BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: Check Topper List



Students can check the toppers name of three stream and theirs marks in percentage in the table below:

Stream Topper Name Scores Science Ayushi Nandan 94.8% Arts Mohaddesa 95% Commerce Somya Sharma 95%

The BSEB Bihar Board Inter or class 12th exams were held from February 1 to 11, 2023 for more than 13 lakh students.