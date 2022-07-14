Bihar Daroga PET Result 2022 (Out) @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Download BPSSC SI Final Selection List PDF Here

Bihar Daroga Result 2022 Download: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) conducted for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) or Daroga and Sergent. As per the result notice, a total of 1,998 candidates are selected in Bihar Daroga Physical 2022.
Those who have attended the BPSSSC SI PET Exam from 10 June to 26 June 2022 can download BPSSC Daroga Result by visiting the official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in) or by visiting Bihar Daroga Result Link provided below:
Bihar Daroga PET Result Download Link
Bihar Daroga Cut-Off Marks 2022
|Category
|Male
|Female
|General
|149.4 Marks
|142.8 Marks
|EWS
|147.2 Marks
|138.4 Marks
|BC
|149.4 Marks
|138.4 Marks
|EBC
|147.2Marks
|131.8 Marks
|SC
|138.4 Marks
|108.0 Marks
|ST
|138.6 Marks
|113.6 Marks
|BC Women
|-
|136.2 Marks
|Wards of Freedom Fighters
|125.2 Marks
|128.6 Marks
How to Download Bihar Daroga PET Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to official website of BPSSC i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Results: Final Selection List of Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)’ or ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-03/2020 के अंतर्गत बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2020 में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक एवं प्रारक्ष अवर निरीक्षक (परिचारी) के पद की रिक्तियों के विरूद्ध अंतिम रूप से चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची.’
Step 3: Download BPSSC SI PET Result 2022 PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates