Bihar Daroga PET Result 2022 (Out) @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Download BPSSC SI Final Selection List PDF Here

Bihar Daroga PET Result 2022 has been announced by Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission on bpssc.bih.nic.in: Candidates can Selection List PDF and Cut-Off Here

Bihar Daroga Result 2022 Download: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) conducted for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) or Daroga and Sergent. As per the result notice, a total of 1,998 candidates are selected in Bihar Daroga Physical 2022.

Those who have attended the BPSSSC SI PET Exam from 10 June to 26 June 2022 can download BPSSC Daroga Result by visiting the official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in) or by visiting Bihar Daroga Result Link provided below:

Bihar Daroga Cut-Off Marks 2022

Category Male Female General 149.4 Marks 142.8 Marks EWS 147.2 Marks 138.4 Marks BC 149.4 Marks 138.4 Marks EBC 147.2Marks 131.8 Marks SC 138.4 Marks 108.0 Marks ST 138.6 Marks 113.6 Marks BC Women - 136.2 Marks Wards of Freedom Fighters 125.2 Marks 128.6 Marks

How to Download Bihar Daroga PET Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to official website of BPSSC i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results: Final Selection List of Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)’ or ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-03/2020 के अंतर्गत बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2020 में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक एवं प्रारक्ष अवर निरीक्षक (परिचारी) के पद की रिक्तियों के विरूद्ध अंतिम रूप से चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची.’

Step 3: Download BPSSC SI PET Result 2022 PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates