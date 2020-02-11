Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Date Announced, Check CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card Release Date @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable 2020: Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable, Patna has announced Bihar Police Constable 2020 Revised Exam Date on its website. Candidates who applied for Bihar Constable Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 02/20 can appear for the exam on 8 March 2020 which will be held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon shift (2 PM to 4 PM).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 20 January 2020 which was to be postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. Now, the board is going to conduct the Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam on 8 March. For which, the admit cards to be uploaded on 20 February onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Candidates should note that the board is providing new admit cards for the exam. The admit cards allotted for 20 January 2020 Exam will not be considered for 8 March 2020 Exam. So, all candidates are required to download Bihar Police Constable 2020 Admit Card through the official website from 20 February 2020.

In case, any candidate fails to Download Bihar Police Constable 2020 Admit Card, he/she may contact to the office of Central Selection Commission (Sipahi Bharti), Bank Harding Road (Near Sachiwalay Halt), Patna – 800001 on 4 and 5 March 2020 from 10:00 to 5:00 PM.

Candidates will be able to directly download Bihar Police Constable 2020 Admit Card through this article. We will provide the direct link in this article, once it is released.

