UPSC Recruitment 2020: 137 Vacancies for AE, MO and Other Posts, Apply @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Scientist ‘B’, Senior Divisional Medical Officer and Specialist Grade III. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 from 25 January to 13 February 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Application - 13 February 2020

UPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 137

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush – 7 Posts

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush – 7 Posts

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture – 1 Post

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil), National Library, Kolkata, Ministry of Culture – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – 11 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – 39 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – 14 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region – 2 Posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs – 6 Posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti – 2 Posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 4 Posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 2 Posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 4 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi – 1 Post

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist Posts, Sr Lecture and Other Posts

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush – A degree in Ayurveda from a Recognized University or Statutory State Board or Council or Faculty of Indian Medicine recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970). Enrolment on the Central Register of Indian Medicine or State Register of Indian Medicine

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush – Degree in Unani Medicine from a Recognized University/ Statutory State Board /Council /Faculty of Indian Medicine recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970).Enrolment on the Central Register of Indian Medicine or State Register of Indian Medicine.

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture – Master’s degree in Anthropology of a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Cultural Anthropology in final year examination. Three years research experience in Anthropology

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil), National Library, Kolkata, Ministry of Culture – Bachelor’s Degree in the Tamil Language from a recognized University or equivalent and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Library Science of a recognized University/Institute or equivalent

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – Master Degree in Science with Physics/Chemistry from a recognized university OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical or Production from a recognized university or institute

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – Master’s Degree in Science in one of subjects viz. Physics, Electronics, Physics (with Electronics) from a recognized university OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Electrical, Electronics, Electronics and Electrical, Electronics and Tele Communication, Electronics and Instrumentation from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mechanical, Production and Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing Process and Automation Engineering, Production Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region – Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Equivalent means degree certificate issued by Indian/Foreign University recognized by Government of India which has been treated as equivalent by Government of India.

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs – Master’s Degree in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti – Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University or Institute

Sr Divisional Medical Officer - A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule

Specialist – MBBS and Post-Graduate Degree

For more information check detailed notification below

How to Apply for UPSC Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic.in 25 January to 13 February 2020.

UPSC Notification PDF

UPSC Online Application Link