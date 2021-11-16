Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Driver Efficiency Test Date

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) schedule/Admit Card Downloading Date for the posts of Constable Driver on its official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Check downloading process here.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 10:55 IST
Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2021
Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2021

Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) schedule/Admit Card Downloading Date for the posts of Constable Driver.  It is noted that CSBC will conduct the Driver Efficiency Test (DET)  from 08 December 2021 onwards. 
Now all such candidates who have qualified for the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) round  for the  Driver Constable Posts can check the exam date/admit card downloading details notification available on  the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)- csbc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2021 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice 

According to the short notification released, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has decided to conduct the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) for the  candidates successfully qualified in the written and Physical Efficiency Test for the Driver Constable Posts against Advt. No. 05/2019.

All such candidates qualified in the written and Physical Efficiency Test for the Driver Constable Posts   should note that they can download their  DET Admit Card  2021 from 30 November 2021. Admit Card downloading link  will be available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) under Bihar Police Tab. 

The details regarding the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) including Date/Time/Venue etc will be  available on the Admit Card of the concerned candidates. Candidates  who have qualified for the DET round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents with them as mentioned in the notification. You can check the Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice available on  the official website. 

How to Download: Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice 

  1. Visit official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)  - csbc.bih.nic.in
  2. Go to the Bihar Police Section available on the home page. 
  3.   Click on "Important Notice: Regarding schedule of Driving Efficiency Test (DET) of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019) " given on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2021 notification in a new window.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.

Take Free Online Bihar Police 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.