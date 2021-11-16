Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Driver Efficiency Test Date

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) schedule/Admit Card Downloading Date for the posts of Constable Driver on its official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Check downloading process here.

Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) schedule/Admit Card Downloading Date for the posts of Constable Driver. It is noted that CSBC will conduct the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) from 08 December 2021 onwards.

Now all such candidates who have qualified for the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) round for the Driver Constable Posts can check the exam date/admit card downloading details notification available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)- csbc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice





According to the short notification released, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has decided to conduct the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) for the candidates successfully qualified in the written and Physical Efficiency Test for the Driver Constable Posts against Advt. No. 05/2019.

All such candidates qualified in the written and Physical Efficiency Test for the Driver Constable Posts should note that they can download their DET Admit Card 2021 from 30 November 2021. Admit Card downloading link will be available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) under Bihar Police Tab.

The details regarding the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) including Date/Time/Venue etc will be available on the Admit Card of the concerned candidates. Candidates who have qualified for the DET round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents with them as mentioned in the notification. You can check the Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice available on the official website.

How to Download: Bihar Police Driver DET Exam Date/Admit Card Detail 2021 Notice