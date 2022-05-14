Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022 (Out) @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Merit List Here

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022 has been released on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022 link, cutoff and Merit List details below here.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the recruitment of Prohibition Constable vacancies in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET 2022 can download their result from the official website of Bihar Police.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the result, 363 candidates have been selected of which 89 are female candidates, and 274 are Male Candidates. 2 vacancies of Scheduled Caste are vacant due to not matching the eligibility criteria. The Physical Endurance Test was conducted on 26 & 27 April 2022 at Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. A total of 1489 candidates appeared in the Physical Endurance Test and 336 candidates were absent. The written test for the same was conducted on 27 February 2022 and the result of the same was announced on 6 April 2022.

How to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Bihar Police.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 'Prohibition Department'. Click on the official notice that reads ' Results: Final results of Prohibition Constable recruitment. (Advt. No. 02/2021)'. Then, a PDF will be opened. Check your result. Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022

All selected candidates are required to appear at the commission's office along with the required documents on 19 & 20 May 2022 failing which may cancel the candidature. Candidates can check Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Final Result 2022 along with the cut off marks in the provided hyperlink. The online applications for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022 were started on 19 December 2022 and ended on 18 January 2022.