Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 Released @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 On its official website -csbc.bih.nic.in. Check process to download here.

Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released The Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 On its official website. All such who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test round can download their Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card from the link available on the official website -csbc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Bihar Police Section available on the Home page. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Constables of Bihar Home Guards. (Advt. No. 02/2020) flashing on the homepage. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials. Once providing successfully credentials, you will get the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 Download Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.



Alternatively you can download the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

In a bid to download the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that the the Physical Efficiency Test for the Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) will be conducted from 07 February 2022.