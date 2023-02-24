Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 to Release Tomorrow at secondary.biharboardonline.com: Check Updates Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) will release the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test on 25 Feb.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) will release the admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2022 Commerce) on 25 February at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar STET Commerce Exam will be held on 6th March 2023 through online mode. The exam will be conducted in three shifts i.e. from 7 AM, from 11 AM and from 3 PM.

Bihar STET Admit Card will be available on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Download STET Admit Card 2023