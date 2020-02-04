BOB SO Admit Card 2020 Released @bankofbaroda.in, Check Procedure to Download BOB Specialist Officer Call Letter Here

BOB SO Admit Card 2020 has been issued by the Bank of Baroda (BOB) at its official website.i.e.badnkofbaroda.in. Candidates who are going to appear for Specialist Officer Exam 2020 for IT Department can download their admit card by following the instructions given in this article. The direct link for Bank SO 2020 Admit Card is given below. Candidates are advised to download the admit card before the closure of the admit card download link.

The download link for BOB SO 2020 will be available from 4 February 2020 to 22 February 2020. Candidates can directly download BOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020 through the download link given below.

The BOB SO 2020 is scheduled to be held on 22 February 2020 at various exam centres and the test will be done through online mode. BOB SO 2020 Exam will be Composite time of 120 minutes. This online test will cover Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. There will be negative marking also for wrong answers.

The bank has released the handouts for BOB SO Exam 2020 in English/Hindi Language. Candidates can go through the website and check the sample questions for reference.

Check How and Where to Download BOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of BOB.i.e.bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the BOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.

The BOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are required to download and take a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Download BOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020

This exam is being done to recruit 35 vacancies of IT Specialist Officers in Bank of Baroda. The online application for the same was started from 13 July 2019 and ended on 2 August 2019. Candidates can now download BOB SO Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Summary: