BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 87 Graduate & Tech Apprentices, Apply Now @bharatpetroleum.in

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mumbai Refinery, Ambalamugal, Mahul, Mumbai has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 24 September 2021. The link to the online application can be accessed by scrolling down.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 87 vacancies out of which 42 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice & 45 are for Technician Apprentice. The candidates can check important dates, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other related information regarding the notification below.



Important Dates:

Commencement date of online application submission: 9 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application submission: 24 September 2021

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 87 Posts

Graduate Apprentice - 42 Posts

Graduate Apprentice - 42 Posts Technician Apprentice - 45 Posts

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - First Class Engineering Degree in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/Institute.

Technician Apprentice - First Class Engineering Diploma in the respective discipline with 60% Marks from State Board of Technical Education.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website & Online Application Link

How to apply for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 September 2021. The candidates are advised to read the overall notification before applying to any post. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSC Latest Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for DCIO and Other Posts, Apply Online Now @upsc.gov.in

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Director Posts in Different Dept., Apply Online from today onwards