UPSC Latest Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online Now @upsc.gov.in

What is the qualification required for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a Graduate/Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University. The candidates can refer to the above link for more details including qualification, age limit etc.

How can I apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 September 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date of application submission for UPSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Drive?

All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UPSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Drive?

A total of 28 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech), Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer and Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil).