UPSC Latest Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online Now @upsc.gov.in

Created On: Sep 11, 2021 02:23 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of  Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech), Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer and Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil). All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of printing of completely submitted online application: 1 October 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • RegionalDirector - 1 Post
  • Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech)- 10 Posts
  • Assistant Professor- 8 Posts
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II - 3 Posts
  • Junior Research Officer- 3 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil)- 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • RegionalDirector - M.Sc. in Microbiology from a recognized University or Institute; or M.Sc. in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology or Microbiology or Mycology from a recognized University or Institute; or M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Soil Science or Agricultural Chemistry or Agronomy or Microbiology or Plant Pathology or Horticulture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized University or Institute.
  • Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics and Telecommunications or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers(AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering or Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering or Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunications or Master of Computer Applications(MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics or Master of Science (Information Technology) or Master of Science (Computer Science) or Master of Science (Software) from a recognized University.
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II -M.Sc in Physics with specialization in Electronics or B.E. / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Junior Research Officer- Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics or Applied Statistics or Applied Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics from a recognized University or Institute; or Master’s Degree in Economics or Sociology or Psychology or Commerce with Statistics as one of the subjects at Graduate level or Post Graduate level from a recognized University or Institute
  • Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil)- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • RegionalDirector - 50 years
  • Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech)- 35 years
  • Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II - 35 years
  • Junior Research Officer, Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil)- 30 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 September 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a Graduate/Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University. The candidates can refer to the above link for more details including qualification, age limit etc.

How can I apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 September 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date of application submission for UPSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Drive?

All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UPSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Drive?

A total of 28 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech), Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer and Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil).

