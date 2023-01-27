BPCL Recruitment 2023 For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

BPCL has invited online applications for the 66 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Bina Refinery has invited online application for 66 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts in various trades. Out of 66 Apprentice posts, there are 14 for Graduate Apprentice posts and 52 are for Diploma Apprentice course.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 08 February 2023. Candidates should note that last date for enrolling in web portal to BPCL Bina Refinery is 06 February 2023. Online application process will be commenced from 28 January 2023.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview in order of merit based on Marks/CGPA obtained in the qualifying exam. The final selection for these posts will be done on the cumulative performance in qualifying exam and personal interview.

Important Date BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Online Application Starting Date: 28 January 2023

Last date for enrolling in web portal to apply to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-Bina Refinery: 06 February 2023

Last date for applying to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Bina Refinery: 08 February 2023

Vacancy Details BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice: 14 (Total)

Fire And Safety -05

Quality Assurance-05

HR/Finance/Commercial-04

Diploma Apprentice-52 (Total)

Process-25

Mechanical-12

Electrical-06

Instrumentation-06

Civil-03

Eligibility Criteria BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice:

Fire And Safety -B.E/B.Tech in Fire Technology and Safety Engineering.

Quality Assurance-Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)-Chemistry or equivalent.

HR/Finance/Commercial-Bachelor of Commerce.

Diploma Apprentice-

Process-Diploma in Chemical Petrochemical Engineering

Mechanical-Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Electrical-Diploma in Electrical Engineering

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and others for the posts.

How To Download: BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Download BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the NATS Portal/BPCL portal as per the guidelines given in the notification on or before 08 February 2023. Candidates should note that the last date for enrolling in the web portal to BPCL Bina Refinery is 06 February 2023. You are advised to check the details of the application process on the official website.