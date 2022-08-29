BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 102 Vacancies @bharatpetroleum.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)has invited online application for the 102 Graduate Apprentice posts on its official website. Check BPCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Kochi Refinery has invited total 102 Graduate Apprentice posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 08 September 2022 (Through NATS Portal) and 13 September 2022 (Through BPCL portal.)

Candidates having Engineering (Full Time Course) in the respective disciplines can apply for these posts.

Under selection process, candidates will be shortlisted for interview on their marks in the qualifying Engineering degree examination. The final Merit List will be prepared according to categories on the basis of marks obtained in the qualification examination and interview.



Important Dates BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for enrolling in NATS Portal: 08 September 2022

Last Date for applying to BPCL: 13 September 2022.

Vacancy Details BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-102

Chemical Engineering-31

Civil Engineering-08

Computer Science and Engineering-09

Electrical Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering-05

Safety Engineering/Safety and Fire Engineering-10

Mechanical Engineering-28

Instrumentation Engineering/Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/Instrumentation and Control Engineering/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering-09

Metallurgy Engineering-02

Eligibility Criteria BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering (Full Time Course) in the respective disciplines with 60% marks.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Applying candidates should note that the last Date for enrolling in NATS Portal is 08 September 2022 and the last date for applying to BPCL is 13 September 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.