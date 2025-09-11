Difference between between green tea and matcha

Green Tea and Matcha: Many people think green tea and matcha are the same, but they are quite different in taste, preparation, and health benefits. Both come from the Camellia sinensis plant, yet the way they are grown and consumed changes everything. Let’s look at the difference between green tea and matcha in detail.

What is Green Tea?

Green tea is made from dried tea leaves that are steeped in hot water. It has a light taste that can be sweet, grassy, or slightly bitter, depending on how it is brewed. Green tea is refreshing and soothing, making it a popular choice around the world.

What is Matcha?

Matcha is a powdered form of green tea that is made from shade-grown leaves. Instead of steeping and removing the leaves, you consume the whole leaf in powdered form. This makes matcha more concentrated, nutrient-rich, and vibrant in flavour and colour.