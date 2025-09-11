Difference between between green tea and matcha

Green Tea and Matcha: Many people think green tea and matcha are the same, but they are quite different in taste, preparation, and health benefits. Both come from the Camellia sinensis plant, yet the way they are grown and consumed changes everything. Let’s look at the difference between green tea and matcha in detail.
What is Green Tea?
Green tea is made from dried tea leaves that are steeped in hot water. It has a light taste that can be sweet, grassy, or slightly bitter, depending on how it is brewed. Green tea is refreshing and soothing, making it a popular choice around the world.
What is Matcha?
Matcha is a powdered form of green tea that is made from shade-grown leaves. Instead of steeping and removing the leaves, you consume the whole leaf in powdered form. This makes matcha more concentrated, nutrient-rich, and vibrant in flavour and colour.
Differences Between Green Tea and Matcha
Growing Method
Green tea is grown under the sun, harvested, and dried. Matcha, however, is shade-grown for weeks before harvesting, which gives it higher chlorophyll content and a deep green color.
Form and Preparation
Green tea is brewed from loose leaves or tea bags, and you drink only the infused water. Matcha is whisked into water or milk, so you consume the entire leaf in powdered form.
Taste
Green tea has a mild and soothing taste. Matcha has a strong, earthy, and creamy flavor with a natural sweetness and umami taste.
Nutrition and Antioxidants
Green tea is rich in antioxidants but in lighter amounts. Matcha has up to three times more antioxidants and also contains more caffeine and L-theanine, which boosts focus and calmness.
Caffeine Content
A cup of green tea usually has 30–40 mg of caffeine, while matcha contains 60–70 mg, making it more energising.
Green Tea or Matcha?
Both green tea and matcha are healthy. If you want a light, soothing drink, green tea is the right choice. If you want stronger benefits, more antioxidants, and an energy boost, matcha is better.
Read more: What is Besan called in English?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation