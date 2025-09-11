What is Besan called in English?

Besan in English: Besan is a fine yellow flour made by grinding chickpeas (Bengal gram or chana dal). Known for its earthy flavour and high nutrition, besan is a staple in Indian kitchens. It is used not only for cooking snacks and sweets but also for natural beauty treatments. Globally, it is also called chickpea flour or garbanzo bean flour, and it has become popular as a gluten-free alternative to wheat. What is Besan in English? In English, besan is called Gram Flour. It is made from ground chickpeas and has a slightly nutty flavour. Besan is packed with protein, fibre, and minerals, making it much healthier compared to refined flours. It is commonly used in Indian dishes like pakoras, dhokla, chillas, and laddoos, but it has also found its way into international cuisines where it is used for baking, pancakes, and bread. Since it is naturally gluten-free, besan is considered one of the best alternatives for people with wheat allergies or gluten intolerance.

Nutritional Value of Besan Besan is a rich source of protein, which is very important for vegetarians. It contains healthy carbohydrates that provide slow and steady energy without causing sudden spikes in blood sugar. The high fibre content supports digestion and helps in weight management by keeping you full for longer hours. Besan also contains iron, magnesium, folate, and vitamin B6, which contribute to overall health. Unlike refined flours like maida, gram flour is unprocessed and retains most of its nutrients, making it a healthier choice for daily use. Besan for Skincare Besan is not just for cooking, it is equally famous as a natural skincare ingredient. For centuries, it has been used in India as a home remedy for glowing skin. When mixed with turmeric and yoghurt, it becomes a natural face pack that removes tan and brightens skin. A paste of besan and milk can act as a gentle exfoliator that clears dirt and excess oil. Using besan regularly in skincare helps in reducing pimples, controlling oiliness, and improving skin tone naturally without chemicals. This makes it one of the most trusted traditional beauty remedies.

Recipes with Besan 1. Besan Pakora Besan pakoras are crispy fritters made by dipping sliced vegetables in a spiced besan batter and deep-frying until golden. The batter usually includes besan, turmeric, chilli powder, salt, and ajwain seeds for flavour. Vegetables like onions, potatoes, spinach, or cauliflower are commonly used. Served hot with chutney and tea, pakoras are a favourite street food and a must-have during rainy days. 2. Besan Chilla Besan chilla is a light, healthy, and quick dish perfect for breakfast or snacks. The batter is made by mixing besan with water, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies, coriander, and spices. It is then cooked on a hot pan like a pancake until crispy. Since it is gluten-free and high in protein, it is often recommended for weight loss diets. Chillas taste best with mint chutney or plain curd on the side.

3. Besan Ladoo Besan ladoo is one of the most famous Indian sweets prepared during festivals. To make it, besan is roasted in ghee until golden brown and aromatic, then mixed with powdered sugar and cardamom. The mixture is shaped into round ladoos and decorated with nuts like almonds or pistachios. These ladoos are not only delicious but also nutritious, as besan provides protein and ghee gives healthy fats. They are a symbol of joy and are often offered as prasad in temples and during celebrations like Diwali and Raksha Bandhan. 4. Dhokla Dhokla is a spongy, savoury cake made with a batter of besan, yoghurt, lemon juice, and spices. The batter is steamed until fluffy and soft, then tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies. Finally, it is garnished with coriander and grated coconut. Originally from Gujarat, dhokla is now popular across India and enjoyed as breakfast, a snack, or even a party dish. It is light, tasty, and very nutritious.

5. Kadhi Pakora Kadhi pakora is a comforting North Indian dish made by cooking a smooth curry base of yoghurt, besan, turmeric, and spices. Small pakoras (fritters) made of besan are fried separately and added to the curry, giving it a delicious taste. Kadhi is usually served with steamed rice or roti and is known for its tangy and mildly spiced flavour. It is a wholesome dish that combines the richness of yoghurt and the earthiness of gram flour. Interesting Facts about Besan 1. High in Protein Besan contains much more protein compared to refined wheat flour. This makes it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans who want to add more plant-based protein to their diets. Since protein helps in muscle repair and energy building, besan is often recommended for people looking for a nutritious flour alternative.

2. Gluten-Free Nature Unlike wheat flour, besan is naturally gluten-free. This means it can be safely consumed by people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. It is often used in gluten-free baking and cooking, making it one of the most important substitutes for wheat in modern diets. 3. Traditional Skincare Remedy For centuries, besan has been used as a natural beauty ingredient in Indian households. It is known for its ability to absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and brighten skin tone. Many brides in India still use besan-based face packs as part of pre-wedding skincare rituals. 4. Low Glycemic Index Besan has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. This makes it suitable for people with diabetes who want to control their sugar intake while still enjoying tasty food. Including besan in meals can help in managing energy levels throughout the day.