CISF Admit Card 2025: Download Constable Driver Physical PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Sep 11, 2025, 14:03 IST

The CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 for Constable Driver PET/PST is now available at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. The admit card contains examination centre details, reporting time, and PET/PST instructions. Download and print it before the test date.

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the CISF Admit Card 2025 for the Constable Driver Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who applied for the CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) posts can now download their admit card after visiting the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, by providing the registration number and password.
Continue reading this article to learn about the steps to download the admit card, important instructions for PET/PST, and important details candidates must verify.

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 OUT

The CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 has been released for candidates going to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable Driver recruitment. Candidates can now download their hall tickets via the CISF driver admit card 2025 link on the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in or by clicking on the direct link provided below. Candidates can download the CISF driver admit card using the link provided below by providing their registration number and password.

Direct Download Link

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: Overview

The CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the candidate’s name, roll number, test venue, reporting time, and instructions for PET/PST. Check the table below for CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) PET/PST 2025

Conducting Authority

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Admit Card Release Date

September 2025

Mode of Admit Card

Online

Official Website

cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Credentials Required

Registration Number & Password

Selection Stages

PET/PST

Written Exam 

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Admit Card Format

PDF (Downloadable & Printable)

How to Download the CISF Driver Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link below or they can follow the simple instructions listed below

  • Visit the official CISF recruitment portal: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled “CISF Driver Admit Card 2025” under the Notice Board or Login section.
  • Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
  • Verify the details and click on “Download Admit Card.”
  • Save the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

