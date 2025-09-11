CISF Admit Card 2025: Download Constable Driver Physical PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the CISF Admit Card 2025 for the Constable Driver Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who applied for the CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) posts can now download their admit card after visiting the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, by providing the registration number and password.

Continue reading this article to learn about the steps to download the admit card, important instructions for PET/PST, and important details candidates must verify.

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 OUT

