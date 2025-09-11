CISF Admit Card 2025: Download Constable Driver Physical PET/PST Hall Ticket PDF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the CISF Admit Card 2025 for the Constable Driver Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who applied for the CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) posts can now download their admit card after visiting the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, by providing the registration number and password.
CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 OUT
The CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 has been released for candidates going to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable Driver recruitment. Candidates can now download their hall tickets via the CISF driver admit card 2025 link on the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in or by clicking on the direct link provided below. Candidates can download the CISF driver admit card using the link provided below by providing their registration number and password.
CISF Driver Admit Card 2025
CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: Overview
The CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the candidate’s name, roll number, test venue, reporting time, and instructions for PET/PST. Check the table below for CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Exam Name
CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) PET/PST 2025
Conducting Authority
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Admit Card Release Date
September 2025
Mode of Admit Card
Online
Official Website
cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
Credentials Required
Registration Number & Password
Selection Stages
PET/PST
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Admit Card Format
PDF (Downloadable & Printable)
How to Download the CISF Driver Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link below or they can follow the simple instructions listed below
- Visit the official CISF recruitment portal: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
- Click on the link titled “CISF Driver Admit Card 2025” under the Notice Board or Login section.
- Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
- Verify the details and click on “Download Admit Card.”
- Save the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
