Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

TN TET Apply Online 2025 Ends Today at trb.tn.gov.in, Complete Your Application Now

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 8, 2025, 16:03 IST

TN TET Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 online registration is closing today, 8 September 2025, at 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates who want to apply for teaching positions for Classes 1 to 8 must complete their applications before the deadline on the official TN TRB portal, trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TET Apply Online 2025 Last Date: TheTeachers Recruitment Board of Government of Tamil Nadu has invited applications from the candidates who wish to apply for the teaching positions in the state of Tamil Nadu to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). Those who are keen on applying for TNTET must apply by 05:00 PM today, as today is the last date. The application form was released on 11 August, 2025.

The Board has revised the TNTET exam dates due to some administrative reasons. The exam is now scheduled for November 15-16, 2025. Get the TN TET apply online link on this page.

TN TET Apply Online 2025: Overview

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) launched the TNTET 2025 application process with the official notification on 11 August 2025.

Events

Details

Notification Release 

August 11, 2025

Application Start Date

August 11, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 08, 2025

Correction Window

September 9-11, 2025

Exam Dates

  • Paper 1: 15 November, 2025

  • Paper 2: 16 November, 2025

TNTET 2025 Apply Online

Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the TN TET exam can apply by following the link given below:

TN TET 2025 Apply Online

Apply Here

 TNTET Apply Online 2025

Candidates who are interested in applying for the TN TET exam but haven’t applied yet must act fast as today is the last day to register. Follow these steps to apply:

  • Visit the official TN TRB website: trb.tn.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" link.

  • A new page will be opened containing the apply online links for TNTET Paper 1 and TNTET Paper 2. Candidates can apply for the Paper they wish to or they can apply for both, if they are eligible.

  • Register using your email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

  • Log in and select the paper you wish to apply for (Paper 1 and/or Paper 2).

  • Enter all the details correctly like personal, academic, and contact.

  • Upload scanned photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fee online via net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, etc.

  • Submit your application and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

TN TET Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode. If a candidate fails to pay the application fee, his application will be termed incomplete and will not be considered eligible to appear for the exam. The application fee is to be paid for both the exams separately.

  • General / OBC: ₹600 per paper

  • SC / SCA / ST / PwD: ₹300 per paper

TNTET Exam Date 2025

The TNTRB has announced the tntet exam date 2025. The TNTET exam will be held on 15-16 November, 2025. Paper 1 will be held on 15 November and Paper 2 will be hed on 16 November.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News