TN TET Apply Online 2025 Ends Today at trb.tn.gov.in, Complete Your Application Now

TN TET Apply Online 2025 Last Date: TheTeachers Recruitment Board of Government of Tamil Nadu has invited applications from the candidates who wish to apply for the teaching positions in the state of Tamil Nadu to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). Those who are keen on applying for TNTET must apply by 05:00 PM today, as today is the last date. The application form was released on 11 August, 2025.

The Board has revised the TNTET exam dates due to some administrative reasons. The exam is now scheduled for November 15-16, 2025. Get the TN TET apply online link on this page.

TN TET Apply Online 2025: Overview

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) launched the TNTET 2025 application process with the official notification on 11 August 2025.