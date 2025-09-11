LIC AAO Exam Centre List 2025 Out: Check Prelims and Mains Test Centre List State Wise

LIC AAO Exam Centres 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Examination on October 3 in multiple shifts across designated centres nationwide. Applicants who have applied for 760 Assistant Administrative Officer posts and 81 Assistant Engineer posts are eagerly waiting to know their LIC AAO exam centre, which will be announced along with the release of the admit card.
LIC provides the list of exam centres for both the Prelims and Mains examinations in its official recruitment notification PDF. Candidates preparing for the exam must carefully check their admit card to confirm their allotted centre and shift timings. It is important to report to the exam venue at least two hours before the scheduled shift to complete frisking and identity verification formalities.
LIC AAO Exam Centre 2025
LIC is all set to conduct the LIC AAO Prelims Exam on October 3 and the Mains Exam on November 8. The Prelims will be held in 152 cities across the country. The authorities have allotted exam centres based on candidates’ preferences mentioned in the application forms. Details of the specific exam venue will be mentioned on the LIC AAO admit card. Once the admit card is released, no requests for changes to the exam centre will be entertained.
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Centres
LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 3 to fill 841 vacancies across various branches of LIC. Candidates will be allotted exam centres based on the preferences provided during the registration process. Tabulated below is the list of LIC AAO Exam Centres.
|
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Centre
|
State/UT
|
Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur/Vijaywada
|
Kadapa
|
Kurnool
Nellore
|
Rajahmundry
|
Vizianagaram
Tirupathi
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
ArunachalPradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
Guwahati
|
Jorhat
|
Silchar
|
Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
Gaya
|
Muzaffarpur
|
ARRAH
|
DARBHANGA
|
Patna
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh – Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar
|
Bilaspur CG
|
Raipur
|
Delhi NCR
|
Delhi / New Delhi / NCR
|
Ghaziabad
|
Noida & Greater Noida
|
Faridabad
|
Gurugram
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad – Gandhi Nagar
|
Rajkot
|
Surat
|
Mehsana
|
Vadodara/Anand
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Faridabad
|
Kurukshetra
|
Gurugram
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
Kangra
|
Bilaspur HP
|
Shimla
|
Jammu&Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Baramulla
|
Samba
|
Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro steel city
|
Dhanbad
|
Hazaribagh
|
Jamshedpur
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Belgaum
|
Gulbarga
|
Mangalore
|
Mysore
|
Shimoga
|
Hubballi(Hubli)/Dharwad
|
Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Kannur
|
Kottayam
|
Kozhikode
|
Ernakulam
|
Alappuzha
|
Palakkad
|
Thiruvananthpuram
|
Thrichur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Gwalior
|
Indore
|
andjeqer
|
Satna
|
Sagar
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati
|
Jalgaon
|
Kolhapur
|
Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR
|
Nagpur
|
Nanded
|
Nashik
|
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|
Akola
|
Satara
|
Sangli
|
Latur
|
Dhule
|
Pune
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Churachandpur
|
Kakching
|
Meghalaya
|
Shilong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Dimapur
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Cuttack
|
Rourkela
|
BERHAMPUR-GANJAM
|
Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
Phagwara
|
Patiala
|
Jalandhar
|
Moga
|
Mohali
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
Bikaner
|
Jaipur
|
Jodhpur
|
Kota
|
Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Tamilnadu
|
Chennai
|
Coimbatore
|
Madurai
|
Salem
|
Thanjavur
|
Thiruchirapalli
|
Cuddalore
|
Dindigul
|
Virudhunagar
|
Nagercoil/Kanyakumari
|
Tirunelvelli
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Khammam
|
Warangal
|
Karimnagar
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aligarh
|
Prayagraj
|
Bareilly
|
Gorakhpur
|
Jhansi
|
Kanpur
|
Lucknow
|
Ghaziabad
|
Meerut
|
Agra
|
Ayodhya
|
Noida / Greater Noida
|
Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Roorkee
|
Haldwani
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
Greater Kolkata
|
Hooghly
|
Kalyani
|
Burdwan
|
Durgapur
|
Siliguri
LIC AAO Exam Centres List 2025 Mains
Aspirants who will qualify Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. It will be held on 8th November in the cities mentioned below:
|
State/UT
|
Centre
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur/Vijaywada
|
Kurnool
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Silchar
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
Gaya
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Patna
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh – Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Delhi NCR
|
Delhi / NCR
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad – Gandhi Nagar
|
Surat
|
Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Gurugram
|
Faridabad
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Hamirpur
|
Mandi
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
Belgaum
|
Shimoga
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam
|
Thiruvananthpuram
|
Thrichur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Indore
|
Ujain
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai
|
Nagpur
Pune
|
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
Nashik
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Punjab
|
Mohali
|
Patiala
|
Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Jodhpur
|
Tamilnadu
|
Chennai
|
Coimbatore
|
Madurai
|
Thiruchirapalli
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Prayagraj
|
Lucknow
|
Meerut
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
West Bengal
|
Greater Kolkata
|
Siliguri
