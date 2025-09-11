LIC AAO Exam Centre List 2025 Out: Check Prelims and Mains Test Centre List State Wise

LIC AAO Exam Centres 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Examination on October 3 in multiple shifts across designated centres nationwide. Applicants who have applied for 760 Assistant Administrative Officer posts and 81 Assistant Engineer posts are eagerly waiting to know their LIC AAO exam centre, which will be announced along with the release of the admit card.

LIC provides the list of exam centres for both the Prelims and Mains examinations in its official recruitment notification PDF. Candidates preparing for the exam must carefully check their admit card to confirm their allotted centre and shift timings. It is important to report to the exam venue at least two hours before the scheduled shift to complete frisking and identity verification formalities.