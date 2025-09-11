LIC AAO Exam Centre List 2025 Out: Check Prelims and Mains Test Centre List State Wise

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 11, 2025

LIC AAO exam centres list is released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) along with the official notification. This list includes the names of exam cities and their corresponding states. Check the complete list of LIC AAO Exam Centres for Prelims and Mains here.

LIC AAO Exam Centres 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Examination on October 3 in multiple shifts across designated centres nationwide. Applicants who have applied for 760 Assistant Administrative Officer posts and 81 Assistant Engineer posts are eagerly waiting to know their LIC AAO exam centre, which will be announced along with the release of the admit card.

LIC provides the list of exam centres for both the Prelims and Mains examinations in its official recruitment notification PDF. Candidates preparing for the exam must carefully check their admit card to confirm their allotted centre and shift timings. It is important to report to the exam venue at least two hours before the scheduled shift to complete frisking and identity verification formalities.

LIC is all set to conduct the LIC AAO Prelims Exam on October 3 and the Mains Exam on November 8. The Prelims will be held in 152 cities across the country. The authorities have allotted exam centres based on candidates’ preferences mentioned in the application forms. Details of the specific exam venue will be mentioned on the LIC AAO admit card. Once the admit card is released, no requests for changes to the exam centre will be entertained.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Centres

LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 3 to fill 841 vacancies across various branches of LIC. Candidates will be allotted exam centres based on the preferences provided during the registration process. Tabulated below is the list of LIC AAO Exam Centres.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Centre

State/UT

Centre

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur/Vijaywada

Kadapa

Kurnool

Nellore

Rajahmundry

Vizianagaram

Tirupathi

Vishakhapatnam

ArunachalPradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Tezpur

Bihar

Bhagalpur

Gaya

Muzaffarpur

ARRAH

DARBHANGA

Patna

Chandigarh

Chandigarh – Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar

Bilaspur CG

Raipur

Delhi NCR

Delhi / New Delhi / NCR

Ghaziabad

Noida & Greater Noida

Faridabad

Gurugram

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad – Gandhi Nagar

Rajkot

Surat

Mehsana

Vadodara/Anand

Haryana

Ambala

Faridabad

Kurukshetra

Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

Kangra

Bilaspur HP

Shimla

Jammu&Kashmir

Jammu

Baramulla

Samba

Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro steel city

Dhanbad

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Belgaum

Gulbarga

Mangalore

Mysore

Shimoga

Hubballi(Hubli)/Dharwad

Udupi

Kerala

Kannur

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Ernakulam

Alappuzha

Palakkad

Thiruvananthpuram

Thrichur

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

andjeqer

Satna

Sagar

Maharashtra

Amravati

Jalgaon

Kolhapur

Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR

Nagpur

Nanded

Nashik

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Akola

Satara

Sangli

Latur

Dhule

Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Churachandpur

Kakching

Meghalaya

Shilong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Dimapur

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar

Cuttack

Rourkela

BERHAMPUR-GANJAM

Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar

Phagwara

Patiala

Jalandhar

Moga

Mohali

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamilnadu

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Salem

Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli

Cuddalore

Dindigul

Virudhunagar

Nagercoil/Kanyakumari

Tirunelvelli

Telangana

Hyderabad

Khammam

Warangal

Karimnagar

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh

Prayagraj

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Ghaziabad

Meerut

Agra

Ayodhya

Noida / Greater Noida

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Roorkee

Haldwani

West Bengal

Asansol

Greater Kolkata

Hooghly

Kalyani

Burdwan

Durgapur

Siliguri

LIC AAO Exam Centres List 2025 Mains

Aspirants who will qualify Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. It will be held on 8th November in the cities mentioned below:

State/UT

Centre

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur/Vijaywada

Kurnool

Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Guwahati

Silchar

Bihar

Bhagalpur

Gaya

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Chandigarh

Chandigarh – Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Delhi NCR

Delhi / NCR

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad – Gandhi Nagar

Surat

Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala

Gurugram

Faridabad

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Hamirpur

Mandi

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Srinagar

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Belgaum

Shimoga

Kerala

Ernakulam

Thiruvananthpuram

Thrichur

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Indore

Ujain

Maharashtra

Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Nashik

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar

Punjab

Mohali

Patiala

Phagwara

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Tamilnadu

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Thiruchirapalli

Telangana

Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj

Lucknow

Meerut

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

West Bengal

Greater Kolkata

Siliguri

