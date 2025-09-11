Hindi Diwas Speech​ In English: 10 Lines, 100, 200 and 500 Words Speech on Hindi Day

Hindi Diwas Speech in English: Hindi Diwas is celebrated to commemorate a very significant moment in our history. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as one of the two official languages of the Union of India. In this article, students can get ideas about short and long speeches for Hindi Diwas and also 10 lines for the day. With this article, students can prepare for the speech competition effectively. Hindi Diwas Speech In 100 Words Good morning, everybody, Today, we are also celebrating Hindi Diwas, an important day for our country. On September 14, 1949, Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India, an important step in unifying our diverse country. Hindi is more than just a language; it connects millions of people and carries the weight of our immense cultural heritage. From ancient texts to contemporary films, Hindi has helped shape our identity at all levels.

Let us take pride in our language and help keep it alive by using it, learning it, and even celebrating its legacy. Happy Hindi Diwas! Hindi Diwas Speech In 300 Words Good morning, everyone. Today, we celebrate Hindi Diwas, a day that holds immense significance for our nation. On September 14, 1949, Hindi was officially adopted as the official language of our country, a decision that helped unite a diverse nation under one linguistic umbrella. Hindi is far more than just a means of communication; it is a repository of our rich culture, history, and heritage. It is the language of our timeless epics, the soulful poetry of our saints, and the powerful words of our freedom fighters. From the masterpieces of Tulsidas and Surdas to the poignant stories of Munshi Premchand, Hindi literature has played a crucial role in shaping our identity.

In an era of globalisation, where we are often focused on learning international languages, it is essential to remember and honor our own. Speaking Hindi connects us to our roots and helps us appreciate the legacy passed down through generations. Our language is a symbol of our unity and a source of pride. Let's pledge today to not only speak Hindi with confidence and pride but also to contribute to its growth. By reading Hindi books, writing in Hindi, and participating in related activities, we can ensure that our language continues to flourish. Thank you. Jai Hind! Hindi Diwas Speech in 500 Words Good morning, respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, we are gathered over here to celebrate a very special day—Hindi Diwas. It is a day dedicated to honouring our official language that holds a unique place in the heart of our nation. Every year on September 14, we commemorate the historic moment when Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of the Union of India.

It was in 1949, when India had just gained independence, and the leaders of our newly formed nation had the important responsibility of unifying a country with an incredible diversity of languages and cultures. On September 14, after long debates, the Constituent Assembly of India decided to adopt Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as one of the two official languages. This decision was a powerful symbol of national identity and unity. It is important to understand the difference between a national and an official language. While India does not have a single "national language," Hindi serves as the "Rajbhasha" or official language. It is the most widely spoken language in India and acts as a vital bridge between states, communities, and different linguistic groups. Hindi is not just a language of communication, but a language of connection, helping to weave together the diverse tapestry of our society.

Hindi is much more than just a tool for communication. It is a repository of our culture, history, and traditions. Think about the timeless stories from our epics, the soul-stirring poetry of ancient and modern poets, and the rich literature that has been passed down through generations. From the epic poetry of Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas to the powerful stories of Munshi Premchand and the lyrical poems of Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala', Hindi literature has captured the very essence of the human experience. By celebrating Hindi Diwas, we are not just celebrating a language; we are celebrating the rich literary and cultural heritage it carries. In this globalised world, many of us are drawn to learning other foreign languages. While this is important for our future, we must not forget the value of our own language. Learning and speaking Hindi with pride is a way of staying connected to our roots and honouring the legacy of our ancestors. It is our duty to contribute to the growth and promotion of Hindi. We can do this in simple ways: by reading Hindi books and newspapers, by speaking the language with our friends and family, and by participating in Hindi-based school activities like debates, poetry recitation, and storytelling competitions.

Let us use this day as a reminder to appreciate our language and to work towards its enrichment. Let us pledge to not only speak Hindi correctly but also to spread its beauty to others. Hindi is a symbol of our identity and a force for unity. Thank you. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Hindi Diwas Speech For Classes 6th, 7th and 8th Good morning, respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, we celebrate Hindi Diwas, a very special day for our country. September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas every year to remember the day in 1949 when Hindi was officially adopted as one of the official languages of our country. Hindi is more than just a subject in our schoolbooks; it is a vital part of our culture and identity. It is a language spoken by millions of people across India and even in many other parts of the world. It acts like a bridge, connecting people from different states and backgrounds.

We should be proud to speak our own language. It is the language of famous stories, poems, and songs that have taught us so much about our history and values. By speaking Hindi, we keep our heritage alive. Let us all promise today to respect and honour our language. Let's try to speak Hindi correctly and with pride. Thank you. Jai Hind! Hindi Diwas Speech For Class 10th Good morning, everyone. Today, we celebrate Hindi Diwas, a day that holds a special place in our national calendar. Every year on September 14, we honor the adoption of Hindi as an official language of our Union. This wasn't just a political decision; it was a powerful step towards building a united India after gaining independence. Hindi is much more than just a language for communication. It's a key part of our cultural heritage and national identity. It's the language of great literary works, from the timeless poetry of Surdas and Kabir to the thought-provoking stories of Munshi Premchand. By speaking, reading, and writing in Hindi, we connect with our roots and keep a rich legacy alive.