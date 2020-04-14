BPSC 65th/66th: Important Current Affairs Topics to boost your Bihar PCS 2020 preparations

BPSC (66th) Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2020 will be held in June 2020. The Bihar Public Service Commission will also be conducting the BPSC CCE 65th Mains Exam 2019 in April or May 2020 to recruit around 434 officers for various posts such as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. BPSC CCE is a three tier exam for the final selection of the candidates – Prelims, Main Exam and Interview. The BPSC will first conduct the BPSC combined prelims examination that will be objective (MCQ) in nature. The candidates need to clear all these three stages to appear in the BPSC merit list.
The BPSC Merit list is prepared out of 1020 mark. The BPSC Prelims Exam is qualifying in nature; candidates who qualify the Prelims are called for the BPSC Mains exam (900 marks). Candidates who qualify the BPSC Mains Exam are called for the Interview (120 marks).
|
BPSC Mains exam + BPSC Interview
|
BPSC Merit List
|
900 marks + 120 marks
|
1020 Marks
Here we have listed the most important Current Affairs topics to prepare for the BPSC 65th and 66th Civil Services exam. These topics have been finalised after analysing the BPSC exam pattern, syllabus and previous years’ trends. The Current Affairs is one of the most important sections of the Civil Services exam. At each stage of the BPSC Civil Services exam, majority of the questions are asked from the Current Affairs section. Have a look at the BPSC Exam Pattern:
|
Exam
|
Type of Exam
|
Sections
|
Mode
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Prelims
|
Objective
|
General Studies
General Knowledge
Current Affairs
|
Offline
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Mains
|
Subjective
|
Hindi
GS Paper 1
GS Paper 2
Optional Paper
|
Offline
|
900 ( 3 Papers of 300 marks each)
|
3 Hours for each Paper
|
Interview
|
Verbal
|
-
|
Offline
|
120
|
-
BPSC 65th Civil Services Current Affairs Topics
|
Bihar Budget 2019-20, 2020-21
|
Universal Old Age Pension scheme
|
Krishi Kumbh Mela
|
Triple Talaq Bill
|
National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam
|
Budget 2019
|
Economic Survey 2019
|
BIMSTEC Summit 2019
|
SAARC vs BIMSTEC
|
India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)
|
Interstate water disputes
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Issues concerning Elections in India
|
Impact of Social Media
|
Increasing Heat Waves
|
Swachh Bharat Mission
|
Iran nuclear deal
|
Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme
|
Ease of Doing Business
|
Decriminalisation of Politics
|
US & China Trade war
|
Data Protection - Technology and Privacy
|
Supreme Court Judgements
|
Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees
|
#MeToo Movement in India
|
India's air pollution
|
Cryptocurrency
|
Election funding
|
Cyber Security
|
Women Safety
|
Rural Women Empowerment
|
Extreme Weather and Health Hazards
|
Police Reforms in India
|
India’s growing underwater capability
|
Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services
|
Marital rape
|
The merger of PSU banks
|
Privatisation of Air India
|
Capital Punishment/death sentence
|
Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver
|
Current & future prospect of Indian economy
|
Digital Economy
|
Kashmir unrest & dispute
|
US withdrawals from various International alliances
|
Parliamentary disruptions
|
Uniform civil code
|
Controversy over changing the Constitution
|
Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality
|
Data Localisation
|
National Policy on Biofuels
|
Live streaming of SC proceedings
|
Doubling the Farmer’s income
|
Power & Role of RBI
|
Minimum Support Price
|
Non Performing Assets
|
National Medical Commission Bill
|
Mob lynching
|
RTI amendments
|
Lokpal