BPSC 65th/66th: Important Current Affairs Topics to boost your Bihar PCS 2020 preparations

BPSC (66th) Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2020 will be held in June 2020. The Bihar Public Service Commission will also be conducting the BPSC CCE 65th Mains Exam 2019 in April or May 2020 to recruit around 434 officers for various posts such as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. BPSC CCE is a three tier exam for the final selection of the candidates – Prelims, Main Exam and Interview. The BPSC will first conduct the BPSC combined prelims examination that will be objective (MCQ) in nature. The candidates need to clear all these three stages to appear in the BPSC merit list.

The BPSC Merit list is prepared out of 1020 mark. The BPSC Prelims Exam is qualifying in nature; candidates who qualify the Prelims are called for the BPSC Mains exam (900 marks). Candidates who qualify the BPSC Mains Exam are called for the Interview (120 marks).

BPSC Mains exam + BPSC Interview BPSC Merit List 900 marks + 120 marks 1020 Marks

Here we have listed the most important Current Affairs topics to prepare for the BPSC 65th and 66th Civil Services exam. These topics have been finalised after analysing the BPSC exam pattern, syllabus and previous years’ trends. The Current Affairs is one of the most important sections of the Civil Services exam. At each stage of the BPSC Civil Services exam, majority of the questions are asked from the Current Affairs section. Have a look at the BPSC Exam Pattern:

Exam Type of Exam Sections Mode Total Marks Duration Prelims Objective General Studies General Knowledge Current Affairs Offline 150 2 Hours Mains Subjective Hindi GS Paper 1 GS Paper 2 Optional Paper Offline 900 ( 3 Papers of 300 marks each) 3 Hours for each Paper Interview Verbal - Offline 120 -

BPSC 65th Civil Services Current Affairs Topics