BPSC 65th/66th: Important Current Affairs Topics to boost your Bihar PCS 2020 preparations

BPSC 65th/66th Recruitment 2020: Check here important topics from Current Affairs for BPSC 2020 prelims and mains exams. The Bihar Public Service Commission will soon conduct the BPSC 65th Mains and BPSC 66TH Prelims exams.

Apr 14, 2020 13:37 IST
BPSC Important topics
BPSC (66th) Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2020 will be held in June 2020. The Bihar Public Service Commission will also be conducting the BPSC CCE 65th Mains Exam 2019 in April or May 2020 to recruit around 434 officers for various posts such as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. BPSC CCE is a three tier exam for the final selection of the candidates – Prelims, Main Exam and Interview. The BPSC will first conduct the BPSC combined prelims examination that will be objective (MCQ) in nature. The candidates need to clear all these three stages to appear in the BPSC merit list.

The BPSC Merit list is prepared out of 1020 mark. The BPSC Prelims Exam is qualifying in nature; candidates who qualify the Prelims are called for the BPSC Mains exam (900 marks). Candidates who qualify the BPSC Mains Exam are called for the Interview (120 marks).

BPSC Mains exam +  BPSC Interview

BPSC Merit List

900 marks               +  120 marks

1020 Marks

Here we have listed the most important Current Affairs topics to prepare for the BPSC 65th and 66th Civil Services exam. These topics have been finalised after analysing the BPSC exam pattern, syllabus and previous years’ trends. The Current Affairs is one of the most important sections of the Civil Services exam. At each stage of the BPSC Civil Services exam, majority of the questions are asked from the Current Affairs section. Have a look at the BPSC Exam Pattern:

Exam

Type of Exam

Sections

Mode

Total Marks

Duration

Prelims

Objective

General Studies

 

General Knowledge

 

Current Affairs

Offline

150

2 Hours

Mains

Subjective

Hindi

GS Paper 1

GS Paper 2

Optional Paper

Offline

900 ( 3 Papers of 300 marks each)

3 Hours for each Paper

Interview

Verbal

-

Offline

120

-

 BPSC 65th Civil Services Current Affairs Topics

Bihar Budget 2019-20, 2020-21

Universal Old Age Pension scheme

Krishi Kumbh Mela

Triple Talaq Bill

National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam

Budget 2019

Economic Survey 2019

BIMSTEC Summit 2019

SAARC vs BIMSTEC

India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Interstate water disputes

Artificial Intelligence

Issues concerning Elections in India

Impact of Social Media

Increasing Heat Waves

Swachh Bharat Mission

Iran nuclear deal

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme

Ease of Doing Business

Decriminalisation of Politics

US & China Trade war

Data Protection - Technology and Privacy

Supreme Court Judgements

Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees

#MeToo Movement in India

India's air pollution

Cryptocurrency

Election funding

Cyber Security

Women Safety

Rural Women Empowerment

Extreme Weather and Health Hazards

Police Reforms in India

India’s growing underwater capability

Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services

Marital rape

The merger of PSU banks

Privatisation of Air India

Capital Punishment/death sentence

Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver

Current & future prospect of Indian economy

Digital Economy

Kashmir unrest & dispute

US withdrawals from various International alliances

Parliamentary disruptions

Uniform civil code

Controversy over changing the Constitution

Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality

Data Localisation

National Policy on Biofuels

Live streaming of SC proceedings

Doubling the Farmer’s income

Power & Role of RBI

Minimum Support Price

Non Performing Assets

National Medical Commission Bill

Mob lynching

RTI amendments

Lokpal

