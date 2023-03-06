BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023: Download OMR Answer Sheets From Today @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Update

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the 68th CCE on its official website-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the final answer key and OMR Answer Sheets of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.



You can download the BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023/OMR Answer Sheets directly through the link given below.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for 68th Competitive Exam can download their OMR sheet from 06 March 2023 onwards from the official website. To download the 68th Competitive Exam OMR Sheet, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.

The Commission has also released the final answer key for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

According to the short notice released, Commission has earlier released the provisional answer key on 18 February 2023 and demanded objections from the candidates. Based on the assessment of the objections, now Commission has uploaded the model answer key on its official website.



Candidates can download the BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link of the 68th BPSC Prelims registration form and click on it

Step 3: Click on the link-Important Notice: Regarding upload of OMR Answer Sheets of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. on the home page.

Step 4: Check the BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 Update in a new window.

Step 5: Download the BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key 2023 Update for future reference.