BPSC 69 Admit Card 2023: Bihar CCE Exam Date Released, Check Here

BPSC 69 Admit Card 2023: BPSC released the exam date for 69th Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check Bihar CCE Exam Date, Hall Ticket Date, Exam Instructions and Other information here.

BPSC 69 Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on 05 September, announced the dates of Bihar 69th CCE. The candidates who have submitted their application for the exam can check the exam date and admit card date below:

BPSC 69 Exam Date 2023

According to the official notice released by the commission, the Bihar CCE Exam will be conducted on 30 September 2023 in a single shift i.e. from 12 PM to 2 PM in the state of Bihar.

There will be objective-type questions in the exam and 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong marked answer.

BPSC 69 Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released in the third week of September 2023. The exact to download the admit card will be announced in the official notice.