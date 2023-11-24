BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration Begins on November 27, Check Steps To Apply

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Out: BPSC has released the detailed schedule for the submission of online application for the 69th Main Exam 2023 on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check steps to apply here.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the submission of online application for the 69th Main Exam 2023 on its official website. The Commission will commence the registration process for BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 from November 27, 2023 through its official website-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

All those candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 round can check the detailed notice available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



It is noted that a total of 5299 candidates have been finally qualified in the prelims exam for the BPSC 69th exam. All these candidates are able to apply for the main exam round as per the selection process. Candidates can download the pdf of the details schedule for submission of online application directly through the link given below.

The online application process will commence from November 27, 2023 and December 06, 2023 is the last date to apply. Candidates have the opportunity to edit in their application form on or before December 08, 2023.



All such candidates who have to appear for mains exam round for BPSC 69th exam can download the pdf of detailed notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Apply : BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023